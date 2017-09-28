Villemaire nets 100

× Beekmantown’s Kirsten Villemaire scored her 100th career varsity goal last week. While having her sites now set on team goals, Villemaire said she has thought about the Section VII scoring record of 125 goals. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | Kirsten Villemaire has been the premier offensive force in Section VII for the past three years.

Villemaire scored her 100th career goal at home last week, her 24th of the season.

“There were a lot of nerves and I wanted to get it done at home,” Villemaire said. “It was homecoming week and I just wanted it to be at home.”

It was not an easy task, as Villemaire had to score four goals in the game after Plattsburgh High had held her to a lone goal the game before.

“PHS was a tough, physical team that played us hard,” she said.

Throughout the first half of the season, Villemaire said her goals have remained the same.

“This takes some pressure off, but I still have the goals with my team to go undefeated, to win the Class B title and hopefully go onto the final four this season,” she said. “The main thing is we can go back to playing more within our system.”

Villemaire has had offensive help this season from Avery Durgan, Alyssa Waters and others, giving her openings at times.

“It helps when you have several players who can put the ball in the net,” she said.

As for the rest of the season, while Villemaire said she is focused on the team goals first, she has thought about Minerva/Newcomb alum Mackenzie Winslow and her Section VII mark of 125 career goals.

“That is a lot more to go, but the main focus is to keep winning and doing well as a team,” Villemaire said.