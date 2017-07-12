Volleyball to prevail in Lake George this weekend

× Expand Photo provided/EVP Tour International volleyball star Ricardo Santos, 2004 Olympic gold medalist, spikes the ball during a game held in Bradenton Florida, the site of the opening event of the 2017 EVP National Pro-Am Tour. The EVP Tour is coming to Lake George this weekend, with 75 professional and amateur athletes competing for trophies and prize money — and the public is invited to witness the action from the sidelines. The competition, to be televised nationally at a later date, is the first of its kind ever in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE — For the first time ever, beach volleyball in Lake George will garner national attention, as 75 or so teams of both professional and amateur athletes compete at Million Dollar Beach this weekend for trophies and for purses as large as $5,000.

Lake George will be hosting the EVP National Pro-Am Beach Volleyball Tour from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16, and the action is to be televised nationally.

The public is invited to witness the dozens of competitions from the sidelines — and there’s no admission fee. Since there will be no grandstands on the beach, the public is urged to bring beach chairs or blankets.

Kristin Hanifin of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, who helped bring the EVP Tour to Lake George, said the weekend beach volleyball events would focus considerable attention on the southern Adirondacks — as well as being a fun experience for all.

“We’re thrilled to have the EVP Volleyball tour here,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for Lake George to get some national exposure, highlighting the fact we have such great recreational resources here, not just for vacations but for sports events too.”

Friday’s competition, beginning at noon and ending at about 6 p.m, features 20 junior teams and eight corporate challenge teams. Saturday’s action begins at 8 a.m., featuring 24 professional volleyball teams and 30 amateur squads competing through the day. Saturday also hosts EVP grass volleyball games on the Festival Commons beginning at 10 a.m.. Playoffs and finals extend from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Sunday, the Beach Volleyball competition in Lake George concludes with 15 amateur teams battling it out — including juniors, open classes for 18 years and up, and Masters divisions for those who are 45 and older.

Saturday’s competitions are to be videotaped and nationally broadcast over cable sports networks on later dates. Locally, the EVP Volleyball competition in Lake George will be aired on Spectrum (Time-Warner) SportsChannel.

EVP Volleyball Tour Commissioner Ross Balling, based in Chicago, said he was looking forward to the weekend in Lake George, one of the 2017 tour’s dozen or so host sites nationally.