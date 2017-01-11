Walentuk takes the helm of Section VII sports

× Expand Photo provided Matthew Walentuk has been named the first full-time Interscholastic Athletics Administrator of Section VII, replacing former director Karen Lopez.

PLATTSBURGH — Former Seton Catholic and Lake Placid Athletic Director Matthew Walentuk has been named as the new Interscholastic Athletics Administrator for Section VII.

The new position, which he started Sept. 26, assumes the responsibilities of the Section VII Executive Director and Treasurer which is the regional liaison among our regional schools of the CVAC and the MVAC and the NYSPHSAA.

As executive director, Walentuk will represent at the state level 27 local school districts’ athletic programs.

“I took on this role because I want to take a position where my focus is to support Section VII student-athletes and member schools,” Walentuk said. “This was an exciting new opportunity for our section and I wanted to continue on with the great work that Karen Lopez (Executive Director) and Joe Staves (Treasurer) were doing.”

“Section VII has had the privilege to have Karen Lopez and Joe Staves lead our region and represent us at state level scholastic athletics for many years. Their service is greatly appreciated, they have lead the way to ensure Matt Walentuk’s success,” Section VII President Chris Mazzella.

Walentuk was also recognized as the New York State Athletic Administrators Association (NYSAAA) Chapter 7 Award recipient in 2015. Currently, Walentuk is the NYSAAA Chapter 7 representative.

Walentuk spent two years as A.D. at Seton before moving to Lake Placid.

“I was also a high school math teacher at Seton and at Lake Placid, I taught middle school math and alternative education,” he said.

Walentuk has been involved in numerous sports as a coach, including football, baseball, softball and basketball.

Working in both the classroom and on the field or court has given Walentuk the insight to relate with the student-athletes of Section VII both athletically and academically.

“I encourage all those student-athletes to work hard on the practice field, but work even harder in the classroom,” he said. I was looking at a tweet today from John Rathbun, Section 3 Executive Director, that said, ‘Fewer than seven percent of high school athletes move on to college sports and only three percent earn an athletic scholarship.’ That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play sports, but if you work hard in the classroom, those dividends will produce a much higher yield.”

Walentuk said he looks forward to working with the athletic coordinators and leaders within the 27 member schools.

“We have a great group of athletic administrators and members of our athletic council,” he said. These people have student-athletes’ best interests in heart. This crop of people is always looking for ways to improve each student-athlete’s interscholastic athletic experience. We all know these are oftentimes the most cherished memories of one’s life.”

Walentuk added he feels one of his responsibilities will be to ease the burden of the school athletic administrator.

“I want to make sure that I can do whatever it takes to make each athletic program run as smooth and efficiently as possible,” he said. “If they have a question, they know they can call me and I’ll find out the answer.”

Coming from Lake Placid, Walentuk was in the middle of the most successful sports year ever for Section VII, as Lake Placid brought home NYSPHSAA championships in boy’s cross country and boy’s Nordic skiing, along with a final four appearance by the LPCS boy’s hockey.

“The success of our teams at the state level is a testament to our leagues, coaches, youth programs, club teams, and everyone else that has put time and energy into our youth,” he said. “With that said, us and Section X are by far the two smallest sections in the state in terms of membership (certainly not area), so it speaks volumes when our schools can compete at a level in which we are constantly seeing success at the state level.”

Perhaps the biggest issue of concern for Walentuk comes from declining enrollment within the member schools, which has already led to merged teams from different schools and in different sports.

“Declining enrollment among our member schools puts a burden on the student-athlete,” he said. “Not only are they playing two or three sports a year, they are in band, chorus, musicals, service organizations, and more. Many of our student-athletes, just like many of our athletic directors, are wearing many hats and that can be stressful at times.”

Walentuk said he hopes to be able to work together with the local administrators to resolve these issues.