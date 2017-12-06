WarEagle wrestlers start season showing strength

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling Team includes Lake George athletes (front row, left to right): Logan Marissal, Austin Carmody (Soph.), Andrew Jeckel, Colin McCabe (Soph.), (row 2): coach Mike Varmett, Colby Hoolihan (Soph.), Rich Conte (Sr.), Quinn Cardone (Sr.), Aswad Khan (Soph.), Ashton Osborne (Fr.), and Kameron Collins (Soph.). (not pictured): Cameron Duers (Soph.), Logan Duers (Jr.).

LAKE GEORGE | The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling Team has enjoyed a solid start of their 2017-18 season, placing high in a prestigious tournament as well as beating a large school’s team that has a long history of producing talented athletes.

On Dec. 2, the WarEagles placed fourth — out of 19 teams — in the annual Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament sponsored by Cicero-North High School in Syracuse.

Two WarEagle wrestlers won individual championship titles: Logan Duers in the 152-pound weight class, and Richie Conte in the 182 pound category.

Duers pinned Marshall Bruggeman of Canastota in 5 minutes; Conte won his match by a technical fall after it was halted when Conte outscored Austin Kellogg of South Jefferson 14-3.

At 195 pounds, Mike Sutliff secured second place 195 pounds; Cody York placed third at 160; William Mitcham secured fifth at 285 pounds. Three other WarEagles placed in the tourney: Justin Hoffman was seventh at 160 pounds and Cameron Duers seventh at 145, plus Nick Lashway, eighth at 138.

This was the WarEagles’ best showing ever in the tournament, which hosts schools that traditionally have very strong wrestling programs. The WarEagles’ top ranking in the tourney to date had been 8th place.

On Nov. 29, the WarEagles had another remarkable accomplishment: They defeated the wrestling team from Hudson Falls High — which has a laudable tradition in the sport — by a dominating score of 57-21.

WarEagles co-coach Larry Rounds said he was pleased with how the season has started out.

“We’re excited for this year,” Rounds said. “Hudson Falls has some talented wrestlers, but ours performed a little bit better.”

Rounds said his wrestlers had earned their wide-margin victory.

“Our athletes have been working very hard, and good things are now coming to them because of this hard work.”

The score included three forfeits boosting Lake George’s score by 5 points each and two benefiting Hudson Falls.

WarEagles winning their matches in the Hudson Falls meet include: Justin Hoffman at 170 pounds who pinned Billy Nims in 3:40; Richie Conte at 182 pounds who pinned Dametrick LaRock in 1:57; Nick Lashway at 138 pounds who pinned Pat Mercure in 3:17; Mike Fuss at 132 pounds pinning Cayden Spencer in 3:51; Gary Spotswood at 145 pounds earning a decision 6-4 over Jason Blackman; 152- Logan Duers at 152 pounds pinning Joe Pomainville in 2:45; and Cody York at 160 pounds who pinned Nick Moore in 5:13.

Rounds complimented all his wrestlers, but voiced special praise or Logan Duers, a junior.

“Logan wrestled one of Hudson Falls’ strongest wrestlers, but achieved a 15-point lead and got a technical fall,” Rounds said. “This caught people by surprise.”

He said he was really pleased with the outcome of the meet, and how the WarEagles only lost two matches.

“I expect good things this season,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”