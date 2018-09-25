WarEagles’ defense steps up in 25-6 win over Whitehall

× Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne Football Coach Jeff Bennett demonstrates effective tackling to his players in a pre-season practice. Apparently the mentoring has been effective, as the WarEagles are now 4-0 due to their efficient defense as well as clever playmaking onfield. The WarEagles’ success has advanced them to the rank of No. 14 among Class C schools in New York state. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George/Hadley Luzerne’s flexbone offense — combined with a steely defense — resulted in a 25-6 football victory Sept. 22 over perennially tough Whitehall.

With the win, the WarEagles remained undefeated for 2018 and rose to No. 14 ranking among Class C schools in New York State.

Whitehall came into the game with two consecutive high-scoring wins, but the Warriors prevailed in the non-League contest. WarEagles Coach Jeff Bennett said that his team’s defense was able to keep Whitehall scoreless in the first half, giving the WarEagles good field position time after time.

“Whitehall’s team is really big, and they run an unbalanced power offense — they really moved the ball this year against any team they played, and we were really concerned,” Bennett said. “But we were able to shut them down — defense set the tone for us Saturday.”The WarEagles’ offense was also firing on all cylinders. Bennett said his players are getting more comfortable each week with the play-action “flexbone” strategy.

“Our quarterback and fullback are very efficient with it — they’re doing a great job,” he said, noting that his offensive line is following the game plan and clearing the way for the team’s ball carriers.

“Our offensive line really improved this week,” he said.

Also praised by the coach were players who substituted for teammates sidelined after collisions.

“Logan Duers stepped up big on D and had a great game running the ball; Jimmy Kelleher played outstanding on D and had a great game at the fullback position,” Bennett said, noting that A.C. Gambino led in tackles and Kelleher was next to the top. “Also, the linebackers covered a lot of ground.”

Sophomore running back Isaiah Burnett, named “Player of the Game” by the Albany Times-Union, ran seven times for 110 yards and two touchdowns over the game. The Times Union also awarded “Play of the Game” to Burnett for his 20-yard touchdown late in the second quarter which gave the Warriors a 19-0 lead.

Kelleher was also a leading ground gainer, running for 96 yards and a touchdown over 15 carries.

Colin McCabe also scored for the WarEagles, returning a fumble 81 yards to seal the victory.

With the win, the WarEagles advanced to 4-0 overall, while the Railroaders retreated to 2-2.

Up next for Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne is an away game Friday night Sept. 28 against Hoosick Falls.

“This is a big divisional rivalry,” Bennett said. “It will be our biggest test of the year so far.”