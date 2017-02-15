WarEagles’ Jason Hoffman heads to state wrestling tourney

× Jason Hoffman, a student at Hadley-Luzerne High and a member of the WarEagles wrestling team, is heading to the state wrestling tournament soon, following his feat of winning the Section II championship in the 170-pound weight class. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team is sending one of its top wrestlers in recent years to the state’s top competition in the sport.

Justin Hoffman, now in his sixth year on the WarEagles varsity wrestling squad, will be going to the 2017 state wrestling championship tournament next weekend, after he won the overall Section II championship in the 170-pound weight class — his third straight Section II title. In his finals match, Hoffman, a senior at Hadley-Luzerne High School, pinned Ryan Slater of Salem-Cambridge in two minutes, 55 seconds.

The state championship preliminaries and quarterfinals are to be held in the Times Union Center in Albany — beginning on Friday Feb. 24 for the preliminary bouts and quarterfinals, and concluding on Saturday Feb. 25 with the state semifinals and finals.

This will be his fourth straight year Hoffman has competed in the state tournament.

Last year, Hoffman won 3rd place in the state tournament, and in 2015, he won 2nd place. The prior year, he won 4th in the tournament.

Hoffman started off on the varsity wrestling team in the 7th grade, wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, but his career in the sport started far earlier — when he was merely 5 years old, competing in the Corinth Wrestling Club, he said in a recent interview.

“Wrestling is my life,” he said, noting he plans to wrestle in college as he studies mechanical engineering. Hoffman is likely to do well academically — for years, he’s been named to the National Honor Society at Hadley-Luzerne High.

Hoffman got a late start this season in wrestling due to a broken leg and knee surgery. As of this week, Hoffman had a 19-0 season record.

In addition to Hoffman’s championship in the Section II tournament Feb. 11, a number of other WarEagles made their mark.

Winning runner-up titles were Gideon Jardine at 132 pounds, Connor Spellburg at 138 pounds and Cody York at 145 pounds. All are seniors except York, who’s a sophomore. Mike Sutliff, a junior, earned third place for the WarEagles at 182 pounds. Sutliff competed in the state tourney last year.

Also earning points for the WarEagles was sophomore William Mitcham who placed fifth in the tournament. He beat the No.1 seed to take fifth, avenging an earlier loss to the same wrestler in the quarterfinal.

Coach Larry Rounds said that in the Section II tournament, his team was competing without Rich Conte, a junior who was seeded fourth but suffered a knee injury in the practice the night before the tournament. Wrestling at 160 pounds, Conte was considered a top contender for a Section II championship, as he has been one of the top wrestlers regionally in his weight class for four years.

As of mid-day Tuesday, Jardine, Spellburg, York and Sutliff were candidates for an at-large bid for the state tournament, based on their 2016-17 records and prior achievements.

Jardine, seeded first in the Section II tournament, lost in an upset to Jason Ashline of Whitehall-Fort Ann. Jardine is a four-year Section II place winner, and the other three War

Eagles have been consistent place winners in state qualifiers, prior Section II tournaments and Class C, CC and D tournaments over multiple years.

Coach Larry Rounds said Tuesday he expected at least a few of them to end up in this year’s state tourney.

“Our wrestlers have been working hard all year, and they performed well on Saturday,” he said. “There’s some tough competition ahead, but we’re prepared to compete. — Jason’s a top-notch athlete and his goals are still head of him in the state tournament — he’s in it to win it.”