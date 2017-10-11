WarEagles’ late-game surge yields narrow win

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | The WarEagles accomplished yet another dramatic comeback victory in the 2017 edition of the “War Canoe Classic” Oct. 6 against Corinth.

Rebounding from a 23-12 first-half deficit, the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team scored three touchdowns to secure the 32-30 Class C win.

“Our players were determined not to give the War Canoe trophy back,” WarEagles coach Jeff Bennett said. “And to win it two years in a row is awesome.”

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne lead 12-0 in the first quarter with touchdowns from quarterback Michael Johnson — 15 and 18 yards respectively —but Corinth responded with a vengeance, scoring three touchdowns in the next 18 minutes or so, each with a conversion.

Then came the turnaround. WarEagle athletes reported that a Corinth player had dissed them on the field, claiming the Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne players couldn’t move the ball — and that remark inspired them to immediately capture a first down and score three plays later.

“That was a huge momentum swing for us,” Bennett said.

The touchdown was accomplished by 8-yard run by Johnson, with a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter, and it was followed up by a rushing touchdown by teammate Clay Moody about 30 seconds into the fourth stanza — and a 61-yard touchdown run five and a half minutes later by Logan Duers.

Corinth, however, wasn’t finished. They scored a touchdown and an extra point with 4:20 on the clock, keeping WarEagles’ fans on edge as they saw their team leading by only two points.

The fans’ anxiety intensified as Corinth recovered a fumble. But the Tomahawks’ drive ended with a fourth-down play with one minute on the clock when Lake George sacked the quarterback, sealing the win.

Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Moody gained 111 yards on 17 carries. Jimmy Kelleher gained 32 yards over five runs. Shane Clarke, Austin O’Neil and Addison Kelly also contributed ground yardage.

Johnson was 4 for 7 in his passing, gaining 46 aerial yards. Kelly had three receptions for 36 yards gained, and Clarke caught a pass to gain 10 yards.

The victory boosts the WarEagles win-loss record to 2-3 in their division, 3-3 overall.

“This come-from behind win demonstrated a lot of character and heart from our athletes,” Bennett said. “They never quit.”

Last week, the WarEagles turned around their season’s downward trajectory with a 38-22 comeback win against Tamarac.

Next up for the WarEagles is an away game Friday Oct. 13 against Stillwater, the No. 1 team in the Northern Division of Section II Class C.