WarEagles’ season ends — but 2018 is promising

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | As the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football players left the field Oct. 27 at Whitehall High School, they hugged their coaches and embraced their fans.

It wasn’t evident they just lost to Whitehall, 46-28.

The seniors on the dual-school team, 10 of them, didn’t appear to be upset about their defeat. Instead, they seemed to dwell on their remarkable accomplishments in football over the past four years, coach Jeff Bennett said.

“We competed in the extremely tough North Division — and to have the success they had, they felt good about themselves,” Bennett said. “They didn’t want the 2017 season to end.”

Choosing to play football four years ago — in an era of declining school enrollment and a declining interest in hard-contact sports — these athletes concentrated their energies on the gridiron.

As freshmen, they accrued a season win-loss record of 0-9 in an era that Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne barely had enough athletes to play.

Several games during that era were cancelled due to the thin roster, and there weren’t sufficient athletes for a junior varsity team.

Each year, these young athletes gained strength and skills, improving that record each year.

This season’s record ended 4-5, the best in recent years.

“They turned around the program,” Bennett said of the senior football players. “It’s great that we’ve been improving every year, and that’s all you can ask.”

The highlights of the WarEagles’ past several years include claiming the War Canoe trophy for 2016 and 2017 by beating Corinth in a hard-fought battle.

The team also treasured winning their last two homecoming games, Bennett said.

“We were very competitive with every team we played this year — and that was huge,” said Bennett, who’s been coaching Lake George’s varsity football teams for 14 years.

Another accomplishment for the squad was beating two talented teams from the Southern Division — Tamarac, which ended up competing in the Sectional playoffs, as well as Coxsackie-Athens.

“We called it our civil war,” Bennett continued.

Against Whitehall, the WarEagles dominated the first half, with touchdowns scored by Clay Moody, Logan Duers, Michael Johnson and Addison Kelly — while Whitehall got into the end zone once.

But the Railroaders responded in the second half with four more touchdowns in the second half to win the crossover game.

Bennett said that despite the loss of the 10 talented seniors who will be graduating in June, the future looks bright for the WarEagles’ 2018 season.

Not only are a lot of talented athletes returning, he said, but players will be drafting from the junior varsity team which accrued a 7-0-1 record this year.

“We’re now a solid program, and were headed in the right direction,” he said.