WarEagles lose, but show promise

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | The WarEagles Football team may have lost their season opener Sept. 1 — but nonetheless, the game demonstrated the team’s strengths and potential.

The WarEagles’ defense had both notable achievements and shortfalls in the night game against Hoosick Falls. The former included scoring a touchdown from one of their two interceptions — snatched by Colin McCabe and Logan Duers. The WarEagles’ defense also blunted several of the Panthers’ drives, which were powered by 243 yards via passes. Austyn O’Neil and Clay Moody also accomplished fumble recoveries.

The Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team was first to score deep into the second quarter, after defender McCabe intercepted a pass. Quarterback Michael Johnson connected with tight end Chris Becker for a three-yard gain and 6 points.

But Hoosick Falls’ tallied their own interception, with Nick Giordano taking it 70 yards into the end zone.

The Panthers secured their second touchdown in the first drive of the second half, advancing the ball 59 yards in five plays into the end zone.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Bolton-Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Adam Seamans, Garrick Morow, Nick Putney, Austin Smith, Charlie Weick, J.J. Giron, Zach Smith, (rear): Joshua Baker, Garry Ross, Kevin Neacy, Jake Beebe, Nick Clesceri, R.J. DeMeo and Jacob Johnson. (Not pictured): John Kelly, Dan Kelly, Brendan VanAuken, Cody Parker and Elijah Terrell.

Eagles begin 2017 with victory

The Bolton-Warrensburg boy’s soccer team demonstrated their promise as they defeated league opponent Hartford 3-0 in a non-league game held Aug. 31.

Although the players hailing from Warrensburg have in recent years lagged their Bolton counterparts on offense — against Hartford they stepped up and proved their abilities.

John Kelly scored two goals and Zach Smith scored the third, they received assists respectively from Smith, J.J. Giron and Kelly — all Warrensburg High School (WCS) students.

Eagles’ goalie Garry Ross, also from WCS, blocked two shots at goal by Hartford. On the other hand, Gavin Darfler of Hartford blocked 15. The Eagles had 7 corner kicks versus 1 for Hartford.

Coach Rob Thomas credited defenders Brendan VanAuken, Kevin Neacy, Nick Putney, and R.J. DeMeo for keeping the ball away from the goal.

A day later, Bolton-Warrensburg lost a physical contest to Tamarac in double-overtime by a score of 1-2.

Adam Seamans, from Bolton’s famed soccer family, struck the goal at 29:32, with Tamarac answering the threat with a penalty kick at 10:36. Max Ali of Tamarac scored their winning goal with 8:01 on the clock. Over the game, Eagles’ goalie Garry Ross turned back 18 shots, while Tamarac’s goaltender blocked 12.