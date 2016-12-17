WarEagles place high in Syracuse

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Cody York

LAKE GEORGE — The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling team enjoyed a strong early-season surge with a half-dozen of its wrestlers placing high in the annual Andersen Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The WarEagle wrestlers competed in as many as six matches during the day-long tourney.

WarEagles Cody York and Richie Conte won third place in the tournament that featured top wrestlers from 17 teams from central upstate New York. York wrestled in the 145-pound weight-class and Conte competed at 160 pounds.

After winning his first two matches, York, a sophomore, lost by a 4-1 decision to Marshall Bruggeman of Canastota in the semifinals after a very close call by a referee, but he fought back and won two subsequent matches later in the day to take third place honors. One of his wins was a pin in one minute, 18 seconds. In a duals match versus Hudson Falls on Nov. 30, York pinned Nick Moore in 1:03. York is 5-1 this year as of Dec. 5.

Conte had a similar experience in the tournament. Although he lost his second match of the day, he rebounded and won his next two matches, earning a 5-0 decision over Marek Costner of Spencerport, then pinning Tyler Trump of South Jefferson in 39 seconds. Conte is 4-1 this year as of Dec. 5.

Wrestling at 132 pounds, Gideon Jardine, a senior at Lake George High, won three of his five matches during the tournament to take fourth place. WarEagles coach Larry Rounds said Jardine’s competition was exceptionally tough, and he expects the four top wrestlers in the weight class to all be competing in the 2017 state tournament.

Also placing fourth was sophomore WarEagle William Mitcham, wrestling in his first varsity tournament ever at 220 pounds. He lost to Mike Leibl of Canastota by a pin in quarterfinals, then had faced Leibl again in a rematch for third place, losing a close 4-2 decision.

“The fact that William wrestled so much better in the second time against Leibl is a testament to how fast William is improving,” Rounds said. Mitcham’s win-loss record is 4-2 so far this season.

In the Syracuse tourney, Nick Lashway of the WarEagles accomplished a stunning come-from-behind victory in his route towards placing sixth at 138 pounds.

Wrestling Scott Moore from Amsterdam, Lashway was losing 10-1, but in starting the second period, Lashway chose the neutral position rather than being on top, and he took Moore down and pinned him at 4:59. in a dramatic fashion. Lashway is a junior.

Wrestling at 145 pounds, WarEagle senior Conner Spellburg may have had the roughest route to placing high. He lost his first match of the day to Anthony Rasmussen of South Jefferson — his only loss so far this year — and the defeat riled him up so much that he won the next four matches by pins, Rounds said.

“Conner got fired up and pinned all four of his remaining competitors,” the coach said, noting that Conner is 5-1 so far this season. “He was angry.”

Also surprising the WarEagles coaching staff was eighth grader Justin Hoffman at 152 pounds. In his first-ever varsity tournament, Justin tallied 2-2 for the day, wrestling opponents far older and more experienced, Rounds said.

“His performance shows he’s on the doorstep of being a strong varsity competitor,” Rounds said.

The coach said the North Syracuse tournament provided some stiff competition early in the season, giving the WarEagle athletes some valuable experience.

Wrestling in Syracuse was really rugged — our guys were really tested,” Rounds said. “With the tough competition in the beginning of the season, any weaknesses they may have are exploited, and it allows us to work on them early.”

As of Monday, the WarEagles were scheduled to host a meet with rival Warrensburg at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 14 in the Hadley-Luzerne high school gymnasium . The event is likely to be competitive, as the Burghers are coming off a big win — capturing the championship title at the Duanesburg Duals meet.