WarEagles remain undefeated

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Fuss, Mike Johnson, Chris Becker, Logan Duers, Jimmy Kelleher, Colby Hoolihan, William Mitcham; (row 2) Shane Clarke, Cameron Duers, Sean Butkowski, Cole Clarke, Tico Cardenas, Andrew Warner, Nick Lent; (row 3) Scottie Austin, Colin McCabe, Isaiah Burnett, Christian Zyniecki, Connor Johnson, Kevin Mason; (row 4) Jake Shearer, Dillon McCabe, Ashton Osborne and Mike Springer. Not pictured: A.C. Gambino.

LAKE GEORGE | The coveted “War Canoe” trophy will stay for a third consecutive year in the possession of the Lake George/Hadley Luzerne football team, following the WarEagles’ 41-14 victory Sept. 14 over Corinth.

The Tomahawks were introduced to Lake George’s new “flexbone” Friday in a first-quarter drive that concluded with a 29-yard touchdown run by Logan Duers.

Not long afterwards, quarterback Michael Johnson also reached the end zone on a 9-yard run for an additional six points.

Over the next three quarters, the WarEagles got additional touchdowns from Cameron Duers, Andrew Warner and Shane Clarke as well as another from Johnson. Successful extra-point kicks added five points to the winning score.

After the game, coach Jeff Bennett said he was particularly pleased with the performance of his special teams. He noted Warner’s touchdown was an interception returned for 55 yards to score. Warner won a pizza from Bennett for the feat.

Shane Clarke also snagged a Corinth pass, returning the ball about 50 yards to Corinth’s 15, setting up a touchdown scored soon afterwards.

“Our special teams were outstanding Friday — they gave us great field position all night,” he said. “Both Isaiah Burnett and Shane Clarke gave us great kick returns.”

Bennett added that his team’s defense was tough, a key element to the win. But he expressed particular praise for his offensive line in giving his running backs room to dodge through Corinth’s defenders.

“Our O-line played really well as a group, much improved from last week,” he said. “They really stepped up.”

Another highlight of the game — Lake George’s homecoming — was Sean Butkowski’s 40-yard reception.

With the win, Lake George advances to 3-0 overall for the season — and the carved wooden War Canoe, a treasured relic, remains sitting on a shelf in Bennett’s social studies classroom for another year.

Next up for the WarEagles is an away game Saturday Sept. 22 against Whitehall. The Railroaders are likely to be a formidable foe, considering they are 2-0 in their conference and 2-1 overall.