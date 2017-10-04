WarEagles score a season rebound in comeback win against Tamarac

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | Erasing a six-point deficit accrued in the second quarter, the Lake George/Hadley Luzerne football team responded by unleashing 22 points — combined with steely defense — to defeat Tamarac on Sept. 29 by a score of 38-22.

“We were up 16 points early on, early, then Tamarac came storming back in the second quarter, but our kids kept battling regardless,” WarEagles coach Jeff Bennett said. “Mid-game, we talked about getting the ball in the second half whenever we could, going downfield and scoring — and that’s what our players did.”

The Section II Class C victory was a significant one, as Tamarac was tied for first place in the Southern Division of the Northern Football Conference prior to the game, Bennett said.

The victory over Tamarac under pressure was also noteworthy because Lake George has been struggling this year to win close games. Before the Tamarac matchup, the WarEagles’ 2017 win-loss record was 1-3.

Sports observers said that the Tamarac game demonstrated the athletes’ gritty determination, and that they hadn’t lost their will to win.

The WarEagles gained 279 yards on the ground, led by Clay Moody with 172 yards on 24 carries, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion along the way.

“Offensively, Moody was a beast — He said ‘Gimme the ball’ and we did — and he scored several big plays and an early touchdown,” Bennett said. In addition, Moody performed well on defense — particularly after Bennett moved Moody from free safety to linebacker in response to Tamarac’s mid-game comeback.

“We moved him up, and he stopped the bleeding,” Bennett said, noting the senior had tallied nine tackles.

WarEagles’ quarterback Michael Johnson was also key to the win, as his 60-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter paved the way for his team’s resurgence.

Johnson made a savvy decision during this run-pass option play, and took off around the left end behind Mike Sutliff, who made two powerful blocks to clear the way for Johnson’s lengthy touchdown run.

Johnson, a junior, ran nine times to gain 103 yards and score two touchdowns. Defensively, he also had three tackles to aid the WarEagles’ campaign.