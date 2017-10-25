WarEagles soar over Coxsackie-Athens

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | The WarEagles athletes proved their ability and determination Oct. 20 as their football team defeated talented Coxsackie-Athens by a score of 54-18.

With the win, the Warrensburg-Bolton football team is 7-1 overall and 3-1 in their conference division.

The coaches of the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne squad were surprised with the extent of their team’s victory, although they knew before the game their athletes were stoked with enthusiasm — they had put on their pads a half hour early, head coach Jeff Bennett said.

“Going into the game we believed it was going to be a struggle — Coxsackie looked really good on game films,” he said. “So we must have played really well.”

Bennett added that his team’s repeated offensive attacks early in the game took him off-guard.

“I looked at the scoreboard late in the first quarter, and it was already 20-0 — it was crazy,” he said, noting his team racked up no less than 445 yards on the ground over the entire game.

Addison Kelly stepped up his effort against Coxsackie, lighting up the scoreboard with three touchdowns resulting from five carries, including one for 76 yards, Bennett said.

“Addison was just electric,” he said.

Also, the extensive depth of the WarEagles’ ball-carrying talent was evident on Friday.

Jimmy Kelleher followed Kelly in ground-gaining with 75 yards over four plays, one of which was a 34-yard touchdown run.

Teammates Clay Moody and Tanner DeMarsh started the offensive onslaught with the first two touchdowns, 20 and 40 yards respectively.

Moody gained 35 yards total over four plays; and DeMarsh gained 47 yards over just two plays. Austyn O’Neil and Logan Duers also ran for touchdowns, tallying rushing totals of 52 yards and 34 yards respectively.

Quarterback Michael Johnson also ran on three plays for 36 yards. Also contributing in the rushing attack were Isaiah Burnett with 19 yards over four plays and Cameron Duers with a single 10-yard run.

Bennett praised his offensive line for being “very physical” and communicating well, which cleared the way for the WarEagles’ running backs.

Also, Bennett credited his defensive squad for containing Coxsackie. Moody, who just returned to the team roster after being sidelined for injuries, was key to the defense, as well as Johhnson, and the two top tacklers, Kelleher and Matt Burrows.

Next up for the WarEagles is the storied Whitehall team — unbeatable in the 1930s, and regaining this prominence in recent years.

Set for 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 27, this crossover away game with the Railroaders set is meaningful for both teams as each has a 4-4 win-loss tally, and only one of the two squads will finish the season with a winning record.

“This will be a big rivalry game — Whitehall has really big players and they’re very physical,” Bennett said. “We’ll have a good, tough game on Friday night.”