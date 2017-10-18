WarEagles stymied by steely Stillwater

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.

LAKE GEORGE | Turnovers as well as troubles battling against a tough defense led to a 16-40 loss Oct. 14 when the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football took on Stillwater High.

“We had too many turnovers — we lost possession inside the 35 yard line three times — and Stillwater is too good of a team to do that to,” WarEagles coach Jeff Bennett said.

A team with deep talent, Stillwater had three running backs gaining over 100 yards against the WarEagles.

Going into the game, Stillwater had a 5-1 record, and Lake George was 3-3.

“Stillwater has a very strong defense, and they dominated our front line, wearing us down,” he continued.

Although they were battle weary — Stillwater was leading 26-0 at halftime — the WarEagles didn’t back down; they scored two touchdowns to close out the game.

“Our athletes never quit — they just kept going,” Bennett added. “It was a great effort.”

Logan Duers scored both of the WarEagles’ touchdowns — one on a 15-yard run, and the other a 13-yard dash.

At 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 20, the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne team will close out their season with a home game against Coxsackie-Athens.

This post-season crossover game pits the two teams that are No. 5 in their respective divisions of Class C: the WarEagles from the Northern division, and Coxsackie from the Southern division.

Bennett said his athletes were enthusiastic about their last football showdown for 2017.

“Our players are up for this game — they want to finish out the season with a win,” he said. “We expect to get back on track after a good week of practice.”