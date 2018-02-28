Warrensburg’s Binder takes third in state wrestling tourney

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg athlete Jack Binder (second from left) and five other top competitors in the New York State wrestling tournament’s 220-pound weight class are cheered by the crowd Feb. 24 at the Times Union Center in Albany. Binder accomplished his third-place medal the hard way, wrestling a total of seven matches in the tournament, while the champion and runner-up wrestled four.

ALBANY | Warrensburg High School Senior Jack Binder showed his grit and determination by taking the long road to win a medal at the New York state high school wrestling tournament held last weekend.

Binder took third place at 220 pounds by bouncing back from a close loss Feb. 23 in the quarterfinals — his third match of the day — and winning four more over the next 28 hours to secure third place.

The tournament was held Friday and Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Binder’s teammate Nolan McNeill, a Warrensburg junior wrestling at 182 pounds, won his first match in the tournament, lost in the quarterfinals, won his next consolation match, but lost the next in a close battle narrowly missing an appearance on the podium.

Warrensburg 8th grader Dylan Winchell, a wild-card entry at 106 pounds in the tournament, lost his first two matches which ended his tourney quest.

BINDER'S LONG PATH TO A MEDAL

Binder first pinned Dylan Baldwin of Trinity School of New York City in 2:31, then he defeated Robert Gordon of Candon High in a 15-0 technical fall.

Then in the quarterfinals, he lost 3-1 in overtime to Michael Rigerman from Pioneer High who was the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Binder won the next match against Francis Tawiah of Petrides 5-3 to begin his consolation round victories. He then beat Dylan Dunham of Whitney Point by pinning him in 46 seconds, and advanced to pin Tyler Rice of Norwich High School in 1:52.

His aggressiveness and speed in dispensing with his rivals — as well as his extensive endurance training all year — paid off, as he avenged the earlier loss to Rigerman by defeating him in an authoritative 6-1 decision.

Additionally, Binder’s seven-match total was more than most all the other wrestlers entered in the tournament, as he wrestled a preliminary bout.

“What a day! It was the best that Binder has ever wrestled,” Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said, noting the senior’s fortitude. “It’s extremely difficult to come back like he did in the tournament. Another wrestler would have thrown in the towel after losing a match, but he wrestled with such determination, and I am extremely proud of how he finished.”