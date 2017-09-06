Warrensburg defeats storied Woodstock squad

× Warrensburg running back Trevor Prosser takes off downfield with a Woodstock opponent in pursuit during a game held Sept. 2. Fellow Burgher Dan Monthony (center) assists by blocking. Prosser gained 201 yards in 18 carries for his team, which won 20-7 in the season opener. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Despite one of their star athletes sidelined by a knee injury, the Warrensburg football team rallied to defeat the Woodstock Wasps.

Trevor Prosser led the Burghers’ offensive charge, carrying the ball for 18 plays, scoring two touchdowns as he gained 201 yards overall in the non-league game.

Adirondack League MVP Greg Shambo, a team leader for tackles as well as on offense, was carried off the field midway in the second quarter — and in the next several plays, Woodstock runners had a field day — at least for a few minutes.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Perrone said, of the defensive hole left by Shambo — which resulted in a touchdown — prompting the coach to shift his players around. “But it was great to see the players step up and rise to the occasion.”

Prosser helped pump up the players, not only mid-game, but in practice and before the game.

“Trevor is a very passionate player,” Perrone said. “He plays football with a lot of heart.”

× With his path cleared by blocks from Burghers Hunter Mosher (center) and Chris Wilson (right), teammate Trevor Prosser gains yardage on a drive that ended in a touchdown he scored Sept. 2 against Woodstock. Warrensburg won the game 20-7 despite Woodstock having a 60 percent larger enrollment and having achieved state semifinalist status last year. Photo by Thom Randall

Cole Lanfear was also a productive as a running back Saturday, gaining 138 yards on 16 carries. Fellow back John Kelly scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run, which was set up by wiry and wily quarterback Evan MacDuff’s savvy reading of the defense and opting to carry the ball himself deep into Woodstock territory.

The offense included dynamic runs by Shambo, who gained 27 yards on three carries and caught a pass for 21 yards before leaving the field early.

The depth in the Burghers’ roster of running backs is likely to be a key factor in their success this year. Also pivotal will be their defense, tightened up from last year. Both were elements of a decent 2016 record for Perrone in his first year mentoring the team.

Noting that Woodstock was renowned as “a great program that had won 10 state titles over the past 20 years,” Perrone said that having the Wasps as an initial 2017 opponent was a good way to delve into the season.

“Woodstock has a great culture and tradition in football,” he said. “This game provided a great test for us — it gets us ready for the rest of the season.”