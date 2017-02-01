Warrensburg High to host regional wrestling tourney this Saturday

× Expand Photo by Kim Lamy McKenna Burgher wrestler Jack Binder pins a competitor in a recent match. Binder has won dozens of wrestling matches this year and only tallied one defeat, and is considered a leading candidate for Class D and Section II wrestling championship titles. This Saturday, Warrensburg High School will be hosting the Class D tournament, and 13 or more local wrestlers will be competing alongside about 140 others from 10 other smaller schools in the region. Last year, Warrensburg won the Class D team championship title.

WARRENSBURG — About 150 wrestlers will be competing for titles Saturday Feb. 4 at Warrensburg High School, as wrestling teams from 11 of the region’s smaller high schools will be participating in the annual Section II Class D tournament on Saturday Feb. 4.

The first matches are to begin at 9 a.m. and action is likely to continue through late afternoon.

The annual regional tournament annually attracts many hundreds of spectators.

Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said he was proud that Warrensburg was chosen to host the tournament for 2017, and wrestling fans would see some vary talented wrestlers in action, with many of them advancing to Sectional titles — and likely competing in the upcoming state tournament.

The Section II finals are to be held Saturday Feb. 11 at the Glens Falls Civic Center, and the state tournament is to be held Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

The Warrensburg High School team won the 2016 Section II Class D team championship, and Trapasso predicted this week that Warrensburg has a good chance of repeating the feat this year. He said the Burgher’s deep roster and his wrestlers’ consistent level of competition gave the team a good shot at the title.

He cited Warrensburg’s chief competition for the title to be Maple Hill, Salem and Whitehall-Fort Ann.

“We invite all sports fans in the area to come to the Class D tournament at Warrensburg High School this Saturday and witness some great wrestling action,” he said. The school is located on Horicon Ave. just north of downtown Warrensburg.