Warrensburg Youth Wrestling tourney this Saturday

WARRENSBURG | A crowd of sports fans will undoubtedly be seeing future high school wrestling stars in competition this weekend, as hundreds of young wrestlers and their fans will be participating in the annual day-long Warrensburg Youth Wrestling Tournament Saturday March 14 at Warrensburg High School.

The tournament is open to all area youth wrestlers ranging from 5 years of age through 14.

Each of age six divisions spans two years, and within each division, weight classes are determined. Competition is conducted in a four-wrestler round-robin format, with each athlete taking on up to three competitors. Class winners receive champion T-shirts.

Mandatory weigh-ins are conducted from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Headgear and uniforms are encouraged, but not mandatory. The tournament is limited to those with no varsity experience. Certified referees will be officiating the bouts.

A sample entry form is posted on the Warrensburg Youth Wrestling’s Facebook page.

Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks will be for sale on site. The high school is located at 103 Horicon Ave (Schroon River Road) north of the Warrensburg hamlet.

For more information, call Lenny Baker at (518) 623-2984 or Cody Rumble at (518) 538-1558.