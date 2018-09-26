Warrior boys soccer team now ranked number one in state

× Expand Photo by Theresa Shambo Sam Knauf of the Warriors soccer team takes the ball downfield through a group of Granville opponents while Knauf’s teammate Brandon Willard is ready to assist in the effort.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Boys Soccer team has accomplished a rare feat this season — they’ve not only remained undefeated, but they haven’t given up even one goal in eight league games.

Their accomplishments have earned them prominent status — they are ranked the No. 1 Class C soccer team in New York.

As of Sept. 23, the team had scored 19 goals, while their opponents all went scoreless.

Their latest win was a 4-0 victory over Granville on Sept. 21 at Golden Goal.

Coach Blake White said this week that the elements to his 2018 team’s admirable success are depth in the roster and talent throughout the team.

The Granville game illustrated White’s observation. Four members of the Warriors team scored one goal each: Justin Blanco, Brandon Willard, Phillip Shambo, and Owen Sutton — the latter was assisted in his goal by Colin Leonelli.

On Sept. 17, the Warriors defeated Fort Ann, annually a formidable opponent, by a score of 3-0. Fort Ann had been unbeaten for 2018 until they ran up against Lake George.

Justin Blanco shot the sole first-half goal, and Alex Leonelli, assisted by his brother Colin, shot the first of the two in the second half, and Paul Lindsay shot the final goal.

Goalie Mason Flatley, a key member of Lake George’s 2018 state championship basketball team, has defended the goal this year with skill and finesse. Against Fort Ann, he tallied four saves.

Two days earlier, Lake George won the championship of the Mayfield Tournament, defeating the hosts 1-0 in the tourney finals on a goal by Paul Lindsay, with a Cole Varney assist.

Kagan Helms and Daniel Pushor were named Mayfield Tournament All-Stars, and Ethan Knauf and Alex Leonelli were named to the All-Tournament team. White noted that Colby Seguljic, Patrick Huber and Cameron Wilcox were also vital to winning the championship.

On Sept. 14, Lake George beat their leading divisional rival, talent-packed Bolton-Warrensburg, by a score of 7-0 by scoring three goals in 25 minutes of the second half. These goals, like many before and since, were also accomplished by various team members.

Earlier this season, Lake George defeated Mayfield, the team that beat the Warriors in last year’s Section II finals. The score in this revenge match was 3-1.

“This year, we have a well-balanced team,” coach Blake White said. “There are no stars carrying the team — All the players are contributing.”

White noted that last year’s team fed off the firepower of three-sport athlete Alex Jones, also a member of the 2018 state championship basketball team. Jones, the lead scorer for the 2017 soccer team, graduated in June.

This season, virtually all of the veteran players except Jones are back, and they’re hungry for both Adirondack League and Section II titles — and beyond, White said.

“I have 15 or 16 kids who can start — and there’s competition among them; they are pushing each other,” he said. “We can put different lineups on the field — various formations, utilizing the strengths of each player.”