Warriors are flying high as season winds down

LAKE GEORGE | Sailing on a 6-1 season record due aggressive batting and steely defense, Lake George is now two-thirds through the 2018 softball season that spells success in Sectionals.

Their accomplishments have elevated them to a No. 2 ranking in Section II Class C, according to an analysis this week by the Albany Times-Union.

On April 24 against Argyle, they displayed their offensive power by scoring 17 runs in the opening inning.

The Warriors won the game 25-1.

They captured a more crucial victory, however, a day earlier against four-time state champions Fort Ann. The Warriors won 3-2 in a strategic defensive battle in which freshman pitcher Rebecca Jaeger’s blazing and well-placed throws — and the athletic defense backing her up — were pivotal in the win.

Jaeger’s consistent but confounding pitches struck out 12 batters, a vital element in handing Fort Ann their first loss of 2018 out of 10 games.

But the winning margin, however, depended on Jaeger’s savvy placement of a bunt — and instantaneous shrewd decision-making by a base-runner.

At the bottom of the sixth inning, junior Logan Clarke got to second base on a fly ball that the Cardinals fumbled.

Not long after, Jaeger bunted and while Fort Ann infielders ran to scoop up the ball, Clarke was headed to third — but in a split second, she saw a miniscule delay in a throw to first, and she extended her run to home base for a score.

That’s not the only consequential accomplishment of Clarke in the highly-competitive game against the Cardinals, led by junior pitcher Kayla Bailey, who regularly strikes out more batters per game than her calendar age and is renowned for pitching no-hitters and one-hitters.

Last year, she pitched for her team’s Section II championship, a 15-2 campaign.

Jaeger, who had struck out the Cardinals’ first nine batters in the April 23 game, sealed the win by repeating her feat with the three batters that faced her in the final inning.

Against Argyle, Warrior senior Maddi Mann pitched, as well as recording two hits — one of them home run, the other a double — plus she scored five RBIs and three runs. Her teammates were all active on offense as well.