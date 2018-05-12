Warriors beat undefeated Whitehall in extra innings

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Warriors baseball team captured a key late-season victory in a rare Sunday game on May 6 as they handed rival Whitehall their first Adirondack League loss of the 2018 season.

The game was no cakewalk, however. Lake George’s 7-6 victory was a hard-fought battle that endured for 10 innings.

Lake George trailed 1-0 until the fifth inning when they engineered a six-run offensive onslaught — which Whitehall answered with a run that same stanza and four runs two at-bats later to send the game into extra innings.

One run in the 10th inning by Lake George senior Alex Jones — who had hit a double to get on base — gave the Warriors their winning margin.

On the mound for the Warriors was senior Tony Abrantes to start, relieved by junior Nick Hoffis, who struck out four batters in his appearance and was credited with the win — his second for 2018.

Offensive highlights include Jones batting 4 for 6; senior Jack Kelleher batting 3 for 5 including a double and RBI; plus freshman Sean Butkowski hitting a double and 2 RBIs.

Pitching for Whitehall was Evan St. Claire, who was credited for a pivotal win April 10 — shutting out Fort Ann, defending Class D state champions, in a 10-0 no-hitter.

With the victory over Whitehall, Lake George has a 10-2 win-loss league record and a 11-2 overall record.

After their showdown with Whitehall, Lake George had only two games left in its regular season — a game on their home field Monday May 7 against Granville, followed by an away game Tuesday May 8 against Saratoga Catholic. The Adirondack League tournament games are scheduled for Friday May 11 and Monday May 14.

As of May 5, Lake George was leading Adirondack league Division I followed by Granville in second place and Warrensburg ranking third with a 6-4 league record.

WARRIORS EDGE PAST BURGHERS

On May 4, Lake George beat Warrensburg 7-6 after the Warriors were trailing for five innings.

Warrensburg had a six-run spree in the third inning, answered by four runs by Lake George in their ensuing at-bat. The Warriors added three more in the sixth inning and held Warrensburg scoreless in the top of the 7th to earn the victory.