Warriors beat undefeated Whitehall in extra innings

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Warriors baseball team captured a key late-season victory in a rare Sunday game on May 6 as they handed rival Whitehall their first Adirondack League loss of the 2018 season.
The game was no cakewalk, however. Lake George’s 7-6 victory was a hard-fought battle that endured for 10 innings.
Lake George trailed 1-0 until the fifth inning when they engineered a six-run offensive onslaught — which Whitehall answered with a run that same stanza and four runs two at-bats later to send the game into extra innings.
One run in the 10th inning by Lake George senior Alex Jones — who had hit a double to get on base — gave the Warriors their winning margin.
On the mound for the Warriors was senior Tony Abrantes to start, relieved by junior Nick Hoffis, who struck out four batters in his appearance and was credited with the win — his second for 2018.
Offensive highlights include Jones batting 4 for 6; senior Jack Kelleher batting 3 for 5 including a double and RBI; plus freshman Sean Butkowski hitting a double and 2 RBIs.
Pitching for Whitehall was Evan St. Claire, who was credited for a pivotal win April 10 — shutting out Fort Ann, defending Class D state champions, in a 10-0 no-hitter.
With the victory over Whitehall, Lake George has a 10-2 win-loss league record and a 11-2 overall record.
After their showdown with Whitehall, Lake George had only two games left in its regular season — a game on their home field Monday May 7 against Granville, followed by an away game Tuesday May 8 against Saratoga Catholic. The Adirondack League tournament games are scheduled for Friday May 11 and Monday May 14.
As of May 5, Lake George was leading Adirondack league Division I followed by Granville in second place and Warrensburg ranking third with a 6-4 league record.
WARRIORS EDGE PAST BURGHERS
On May 4, Lake George beat Warrensburg 7-6 after the Warriors were trailing for five innings.
Warrensburg had a six-run spree in the third inning, answered by four runs by Lake George in their ensuing at-bat. The Warriors added three more in the sixth inning and held Warrensburg scoreless in the top of the 7th to earn the victory.
Pitching for the Warriors was Nick Hoffis; on the mound for the Burghers was junior Peyton Olden.
Offensive highlights for the Warriors include junior Michael Johnson hitting 3 for 4 including a double and 2 RBIs, Jack Kelleher hitting a double, Jack Mellon batting 2 for 3, and newcomer Cole Clarke hitting 2 RBIs. For the Burghers, seniors Jacob Johnson and Cole Lanfear did the heavy hitting — Johnson hit a double and two RBIs, while Lanfear batted 2 for 3, with a double and an RBI.
A day earlier, Lake George defeated Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 15-3 in a game that was concluded after four and a half innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Eagles lead off with two runs initially, answered by Lake George by one run in each of the first two innings. In the third inning, however, Lake George blew away Hadley-Luzerne with 13 runs to 1 for the Eagles, sealing their fate.
Lake George had 12 hits backing up their pitcher, Jack Mellon. Highlights include senior Tony Abrantes hitting a triple, Kelleher hitting a double, 2 RBIs and a single; Clarke hitting 3 RBIs in three at-bats; Jones hitting a double and a single and Butkowski hitting a double.