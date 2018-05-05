Warriors, Burghers advance in baseball

LAKE GEORGE | Both the Lake George Warriors baseball team and the Warrensburg Burghers — Adirondack League rivals — continued their winning ways this last week, achieving key victories as they approached a second mutual showdown of the season.

Lake George advanced to a season record of 6-1 after drubbing Fort Ann, reigning state Class D champs, by a convincing score of 15-2.

The victory was particularly significant, considering that Fort Ann defeated the Warriors 8-0 last May in what would have been considered the Adirondack League title if the season hadn’t been shortened by the cold, snowy weather.

Meanwhile, six miles up the Northway, Warrensburg won their last three games.

The third bore special significance to new Burgher baseball coach Mike Perrone — it was a game at the historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown against Proctor High School, where a few years ago Perrone, while a student at Castleton State University a half-dozen years ago, took an under-performing baseball team and made it quite competitive.

This landmark April 26 game resulted in an 11-0 victory for Warrensburg. Two days earlier, the Burghers won a key Adirondack League game against Granville, 4-1 at that point, by a score of 11-7. The day before, Warrensburg defeated Salem 13-3.

With the win against Granville, Warrensburg secured a Section II tournament berth, and soon after were named “a team to watch” by the Albany Times Union with their 6-1 league record; 8-2 record overall.

“So far this season, different players step up each game helping us win,” Perrone said April 30. “It’s been a real team effort.”

WARRIORS NOW REGIONALLY RANKED

Before smothering Fort Ann, Lake George defeated Granville 6-2 on April 20. Their latter win earned them a No. 4 ranking in Section II Class C as calculated by the Times Union.

Against Fort Ann, the Warriors started out the game with a vengeance, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Senior Tony Abrantes pitched aggressively, advancing to 3-0 for 2018. Lake George added two runs in the second inning and five in the third, prompting the new 10-run advantage rule to end the game after the top of the fifth.