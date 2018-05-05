Warriors, Burghers advance in baseball

LAKE GEORGE | Both the Lake George Warriors baseball team and the Warrensburg Burghers — Adirondack League rivals — continued their winning ways this last week, achieving key victories as they approached a second mutual showdown of the season.
Lake George advanced to a season record of 6-1 after drubbing Fort Ann, reigning state Class D champs, by a convincing score of 15-2.
The victory was particularly significant, considering that Fort Ann defeated the Warriors 8-0 last May in what would have been considered the Adirondack League title if the season hadn’t been shortened by the cold, snowy weather.
Meanwhile, six miles up the Northway, Warrensburg won their last three games.
The third bore special significance to new Burgher baseball coach Mike Perrone — it was a game at the historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown against Proctor High School, where a few years ago Perrone, while a student at Castleton State University a half-dozen years ago, took an under-performing baseball team and made it quite competitive.
This landmark April 26 game resulted in an 11-0 victory for Warrensburg. Two days earlier, the Burghers won a key Adirondack League game against Granville, 4-1 at that point, by a score of 11-7. The day before, Warrensburg defeated Salem 13-3.
With the win against Granville, Warrensburg secured a Section II tournament berth, and soon after were named “a team to watch” by the Albany Times Union with their 6-1 league record; 8-2 record overall.
“So far this season, different players step up each game helping us win,” Perrone said April 30. “It’s been a real team effort.”
WARRIORS NOW REGIONALLY RANKED
Before smothering Fort Ann, Lake George defeated Granville 6-2 on April 20. Their latter win earned them a No. 4 ranking in Section II Class C as calculated by the Times Union.
Against Fort Ann, the Warriors started out the game with a vengeance, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Senior Tony Abrantes pitched aggressively, advancing to 3-0 for 2018. Lake George added two runs in the second inning and five in the third, prompting the new 10-run advantage rule to end the game after the top of the fifth.
In this matchup, senior Jack Kelleher blasted a home run, senior Alex Jones slugged a triple and tallied two RBIs, and juniors Connor Vidnansky and Michael Johnson plus senior Richie Hansen each hit a double. Jack Mellon was 3-3 for the day, and Vidnansky and Johnson were both 2-4 at the plate.
Against Granville, senior Clay Moody hit a double, scored 2 runs and 2 RBIs; Jones and Kelleher had two hits each; Johnson, Moody, Vidnansky and junior Nick Hoffis each had one hit; and Jones and Johnson tallied two RBIs each.
In the Burghers’ game against Proctor, junior Evan MacDuff, pitching for four innings, won his second game of 2018. Relievers Peyton Olden, a junior, and Austin Smith, a senior — who struck out the final three Proctor batters — kept up the momentum. On offense, Olden scored three runs, and seniors Jacob Johnson and Zach Smith each scored two runs. Credited with one RBI each were MacDuff, plus seniors John Kelly and Cole Lanfear.
Against Granville, Smith pitched six innings — and was 4 for 5 batting — then Olden closed out the game.
Sophomore Travis Passage had a breakthrough game, going 3 for 5 at the plate, scoring two RBIs — plus he chased down a fly ball to end the game when Granville had runners on second and third.
MacDuff and Lanfear each hit a double. MacDuff tallied three RBIs and Kelly, Smith, Lanfear, Olden and junior Chris Wilson each had one.
As of April 29, Lake George was scheduled to contend with three opponents in three days: Hartford-Fort Edward on April 30, Whitehall on May 1 — a key showdown between league leaders — and Corinth on May 2. Next up for the Warriors are rematches with Warrensburg Friday May 4, then Granville on Monday May 7, and a game against Spa Catholic the next day.
The Burghers were scheduled to play Whitehall on April 30, Fort Ann on May 1 and Granville on May 2.
The Burghers and Warriors are to face off on Friday May 4, then the Burghers play Corinth Monday May 7.
Both teams will be competing, if the weather cooperates, Wednesday May 9 and Friday May 11 in the Adirondack League tournament. If games continue to be postponed due to rain, the league tourney will be postponed a week.