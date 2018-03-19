Warriors capture third title in six years

Members of the Lake George varsity basketball team start to celebrate after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship for the third time in six years March 17 against Northstar Christian Academy, the team who beat them for the title last season.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
BINGHAMTON | “What happened?” asked Lake George basketball coach as his senior point guard and son, Alex, came away from the crowd of reporters.
Alex said nothing, just jogged over, unable to speak having caught sight of his coach and father, giving him a hug the two will not soon forget.
Not a hug of sadness, but rather a hug of “we did it.”
For the third time in six years, the Lake George Warriors claimed the Class C state title, this time with a 66-65 vengeance win over last year’s champion, Northstar Christian Academy, as Lake George was the runner up.
“It’s an amazing moment, much more so as a father then as a coach,” Jones said about his son winning the title and being named to the all-tournament team. “He was a reserve as a freshman on the last championship team and did not play much (one game, had one assist). This is one he can call his own.”
“It’s unreal,” Alex Jones said. “To be able to share this moment with him is awesome. Not many people get to play with their dad.”
The Warriors had to fight to win the game in the fourth quarter, as they watched a 17 point lead shrink to one through the final 10 minutes of the game. However, a late inbound play found Caleb Scrime on a long outlet pass, as he put the bucket in for a 66-62 win, with a desperation three falling for Northstar to end the game at it’s final score.
“You know you have all eyes on you and you know you have to make it,” Scrime, who finished with 20 points, said. I knew when it goes in we were up four and they did not have the time to come back. You hear the buzzer and you know you won.
“We held on for dear life, but we held on,” Jones said of the Northstar comeback. “We found Caleb up the floor and were able to keep the ball well enough to stay away from their attempts to foul. I just told them to react to what they were trying to do.”
Jones, who scored 13 points, was named to the all tournament team.
“It’s amazing to be able to contribute to two state championship teams means a lot,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chris Becker, the 6’7” center who scored 12 points in the title game and upped his scoring average from 13 per in the regular season to 20-plus per in the postseason, was named tournament MVP.
“This is honestly crazy,” Becker said. “I never thought I would get where we are but it took a lot of hard work and dedication and we did it. It was harder for me to get the ball the way Northstar defended tonight but it opened up the three-point shooter and they hit the shots. It’s amazing. We work hard in practice and play like we are going to in a game.”
“Chris stepped up at the right time,” Jones said. “I credit his teammates around him finding him in the right spots. Chris works hard to find his position and his teammates work hard to get him the ball.
Mason Flatley finished with 15 points.
“It definitely feels better than last year,” he said about losing to Northstar in last year’s title game “I’m going to be super happy all night, and wake up in the morning realizing I am a state champion.”
For the Warriors, the title completed an undefeated season, as Lake George, coupled with a loss by Moriah, ended the season as the state’s only undefeated public high school team in winning it’s third title.
“It’s an honor to be named with the past two teams,” Flatley said. “They were very hard working teams and we feel we worked just as hard.”
“It was heartbreaking last year to come up one game short,” Scrime said. “After winning this game, it was all satisfying.”
WARRIORS DEFEAT GREENPORT
In the Final Four round against Greenport, Becker scored 23 points as the Warriors pulled away throughout the game in a 73-58 win.
Mason Flatley added 20 points, while Alex Jones scored 14 points and Caleb Scrime 11.