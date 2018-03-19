Warriors capture third title in six years

× Members of the Lake George varsity basketball team start to celebrate after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship for the third time in six years March 17 against Northstar Christian Academy, the team who beat them for the title last season. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BINGHAMTON | “What happened?” asked Lake George basketball coach as his senior point guard and son, Alex, came away from the crowd of reporters.

Alex said nothing, just jogged over, unable to speak having caught sight of his coach and father, giving him a hug the two will not soon forget.

Not a hug of sadness, but rather a hug of “we did it.”

For the third time in six years, the Lake George Warriors claimed the Class C state title, this time with a 66-65 vengeance win over last year’s champion, Northstar Christian Academy, as Lake George was the runner up.

“It’s an amazing moment, much more so as a father then as a coach,” Jones said about his son winning the title and being named to the all-tournament team. “He was a reserve as a freshman on the last championship team and did not play much (one game, had one assist). This is one he can call his own.”

“It’s unreal,” Alex Jones said. “To be able to share this moment with him is awesome. Not many people get to play with their dad.”

The Warriors had to fight to win the game in the fourth quarter, as they watched a 17 point lead shrink to one through the final 10 minutes of the game. However, a late inbound play found Caleb Scrime on a long outlet pass, as he put the bucket in for a 66-62 win, with a desperation three falling for Northstar to end the game at it’s final score.

“You know you have all eyes on you and you know you have to make it,” Scrime, who finished with 20 points, said. I knew when it goes in we were up four and they did not have the time to come back. You hear the buzzer and you know you won.

“We held on for dear life, but we held on,” Jones said of the Northstar comeback. “We found Caleb up the floor and were able to keep the ball well enough to stay away from their attempts to foul. I just told them to react to what they were trying to do.”