Warriors compete in first rifle state title meet

× Expand Photo provided Nate Yeager, Dariann Sweatt and Savannah Bronson shoot at the NYSPHSAA rifle championships at the United States Military Academy in West Point.

WEST POINT — Three members of the Willsboro varsity rifle team took the trip of a lifetime March 4, competing in their first state championship meet at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Dariann Sweatt, Nate Yeager and Savannah Bronson made their way to the state meet as members of the first-year shooting program, which has raised the attention of others schools in Section VII, which was a goal of coaches John Oliver and Charmaine Flynn.

In the first event, Bronson posted a top score of 253.0 for the Warriors, scoring a 91 on her 10-shot prone position, an 86 standing and a 76 kneeling.

Sweatt followed with an overall score of 250 (88-74-88), while Yeager posted a 249 (94-75-80).

In the relay event, Sweatt took top honors for the Warriors with a score of 251, shooting 77, 90 and 84, earning a top 20 finish in the process.

Bronson had three rounds of 76, 78 and 70 for a 224, while Yeager had a three round score of 186 with rounds of 68, 59 and 59.

With only three shooters, the Warriors did not have enough competitors to compete for the team or sectional titles, as the other sections competing at the meet (Section III, Section VI, Section VIII and Section X), had teams of six shooters (Section X’s Massena brought five).