Warriors defeat WCS in playoff; Burghers now eye 2018’s promise

× Warrensburg freshman pitcher Sophie Reed hurls one of her rifle-shot pitches towards the plate during a Section II quarterfinal game May 23 against Lake George. Minus a key player, the Burghers lost 12-2, but the team — which was unbeaten in the Adirondack League for a long stretch this season — is already looking forward to next year, as the squad has a lot of young talent. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — Confident, aggressive batting by the Lake George Warriors softball team earned a 12-2 victory against Warrensburg, advancing the Warriors to a Sectional semifinal berth while avenging an upset loss last month to the Burghers.

From the very beginning of the game May 23, the Warriors demonstrated their determination to win the showdown, fearless about taking swings at the rifle-shots that freshman Burgher pitcher Sophie Reed threw across the plate.

First at bat, Lake George’s Rachel Layton drove the ball to right field and sprinted to third base. Minutes later, the Warriors’ third batter Maddie Mann hit a grounder to third base and the ball was thrown to second base to get an out, while Layton scored and Mann was safe at first on a fielder’s choice.

Next up was sophomore pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, who slammed the ball to left center field and streaked to third base, driving in Mann for the Warriors’ second run. Julia Heunemann followed by hitting a single, driving Jaeger home. Three batters later, Alysia Kane whacked a solid fly ball to center field, driving in Heunemann for the fourth run.

This first-inning offensive onslaught set the tone of the contest, as Lake George picked up 8 more runs in the remaining innings, which included five runs in the fifth. The Burghers answered with one run each in the sixth and seventh innings, tallying 5 hits total over the game to the Warriors’ 16.

Following the game, Warrior coach Kyle Manny offered his thoughts on the definitive win.

“Our girls were hungry to play Warrensburg — not only because they’re a traditional rival, but they got the better of us earlier this season,” he said.

“Hitting is something we’ve been focusing on all season,” Manny continued. “Sophie Reed throws the ball very well, but our girls have been working hard to ‘square the ball up’ and hit it hard, and a lot of them came through with that today.”

For Lake George, Rachel Layton was 3 for 4 with four runs scored plus a walk, an RBI and a stolen base; Rebecca Jaeger was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs and 2 triples; her younger sister Rachel Jaeger was also 3 for 4, with 2 doubles, 1 single and 2 runs scored; Alysia Kane was 2 for 4, with 1 run scored, 1 RBI and a stolen base. On the mound, Rebecca Jaeger pitched 12 strikeouts.

For Warrensburg, Britanny Frasier was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base; Jordan Hill was 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base and 1 run scored. Starr Hughes was 1 for 3 with triple and 1 run scored. On the mound, Sophie Reed struck out 6 batters.

Warrensburg was minus their one of their top hitters, eighth-grader Nayana DeAmelia, who tore her ACL May 16 in a collision at first base during a non-league game against Fort Ann, Burgher coach Teresa Colvin said.

“We really needed our full lineup to compete against Lake George today,” she said Tuesday.

With the win, Lake George advanced in the Sectionals to play top-seeded Greenwich on Wednesday.

After the game, Colvin offered her thoughts about the future. Three of her players are graduating this June — each one a solid team leader — but the remaining athletes are returning. This year’s seniors are catcher Starr Hughes who hits the ball well; Britanny Frasier, also a solid hitter and an expert fielder with a great arm; and Angie Miller who not only has secured second base well, but has been a keystone of team spirit.

“My entire lineup this year has played strong defense and has been hitting well,” Colvin said.

The future for the Burghers is bright, as some key junior varsity players who are moving up to varsity in 2018 have already demonstrated their potential, she continued.

“They have big shoes to fill next year, but the new players will be up for the challenge,” Colvin said. “We’ll definitely have a lot of talent coming back next year.”