Warriors grind out yardage, but lose to Holy Trinity

LAKE GEORGE | Following up a pivotal victory a week earlier, the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne Football team was defeated 32-6 on Sept. 15 by the Holy Trinity football team, a merged squad staffed by athletes attending the school of Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons of Schenectady and Catholic Central of Troy.

Holy Trinity’s victory in the Class C North matchup wasn’t a matter of divine intervention, it was due to the skilled squad scoring on three turnovers — two fumbles and one interception.

After Lake George drove the ball to Holy Trinity’s six yard line in the second quarter, The Pride’s Nelon Priest snagged an interception and ran the length of the field for a touchdown.

Not much later, the Warriors drove to The Pride’s 35-yard-line, a fumble occurred, and one of the Holy Trinity players recovered the ball. The next play, the team’s quarterback threw a pass — tipped by a Warrior defender — but caught by an opponent who ran untouched for a 70-yard touchdown.

“We ground it out for 10 or 12 plays per drive, but we just didn’t get into the end zone except once — It just wasn’t our night,” Warrior Coach Jeff Bennett said, noting his team gained 385 yards running overall. “Holy Trinity got their ball to their playmakers — and they scored.”

Warrior back Michael Johnson did score a second-quarter touchdown, however, with a five-yard run.

Over the game, Johnson gained 140 yards on 15 carries. His efforts were assisted by no less than four other running backs: teammate Austyn O’Neil added to the rushing tally with 85 yards on 16 runs; Clay Moody gained 69 yards over 13 runs, Tanner DeMarsh tallied 57 yards on 6 carries, and Colin McCabe ran 8 times accumulating 38 yards.

Bennett said his players are not dwelling on the loss, but they’re looking forward to this Friday’s game against Mechanicville, which defeated Holy Trinity 38-34 the prior week.

“Mechanicville is very physical, but we defend the run better than the pass,” Bennett said.

As the Warriors’ drives took them near the end zone several times but they weren’t able to score, the team will be working this week on improving their red-zone offense, the coach said.

Bennett will also be coaching his athletes to protect the ball better to avoid the turnovers that plagued them in the game against Holy Trinity.

“We want to get the ball out of our quarterback’s hands sooner — throwing earlier,” he said. “We’ll be practicing this all week long.”