Warriors prevail at season start

× Lake George’s Logan Clarke (right) battles with a Granville player for ball control in a Sept. 11 soccer game that Lake George won 10-0. The Lake George girl’s soccer team has won its first three games of the 2017 season. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Warrior girl’s soccer coach Steve Kohls smiled as he welcomed his players to the sideline Sept. 11 at the conclusion of their 10-0 win over Granville.

“Way to go girls,” he said. “You kept the foot on the gas through the game, and you made great overlapping runs.”

Since 2014, the Lake George Girl’s Varsity Soccer team has now won 27 of their last 28 league games.

Pre-season it looked as if their string of victories might subside, due to the graduation of the school’s record-setting scorer Lacey Cormie and 2017 Section II Class C Goalie of the Year Rachel Shambo, as well as four other talented seniors.

But the team’s realigned roster — with its younger members — has met the challenge, resulting in a 3-0 start to the 2017 season.

Since the team started practicing this season, Kohls has been stressing ball control — and his players demonstrated that attribute Monday, keeping the ball deep into Granville territory for most of the game.

Their 2017 season started by defeating the highly talented Fort Ann team Sept. 5 by a score of 5-1.

In that game, sophomore Gabby Marchello and junior Sarah Kohls, one of Steve Kohls’ daughters, both scored two goals.

The fifth Warrior goal was a score by junior Nicole Kingsley.

The game exhibited the Warriors’ steely defense and accurate passing.

Three days later, the Warriors defeated Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 11-0.

As the team’s coach, Steve Kohls follows the late Mike McLaughlin, who announced his retirement about a year ago after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

McLaughlin, who coached the squad since 2011, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 61.

Kohls, having worked for two years under McLaughlin as his assistant and three years beforehand as modified coach, took over the girls varsity soccer team this season.

In assuming his new role, Kohls has vowed to continue in McLaughlin’s footsteps, upholding the high standards that McLaughlin had espoused.

Monday, Kohls said he was proud with his players’ accomplishments to date this season.

“Our goalie Samantha Jeckel is very athletic and our defenders Kylie Mann and Madison MacDermid are very good on the ball, which allows us to play from the back and possess the ball,” he said, noting that his players are talented dribblers.