Warriors rediscover their mojo; win own tourney

LAKE GEORGE — Following spring break, the Lake George High School softball team regained their momentum this week, garnering the title in their own annual tourney following several victories in key league games.

Lake George’s season record is now 6-2 overall, following an upset loss to Warrensburg on April 12.

On April 29, Lake George defeated Ticonderoga 10-2 in the tournament semifinals and then proceeded to beat Hoosick Falls 5-2 for the championship.

Eighth-grader Tyler Bergman pitched for the Warriors in the finals, as well as hitting a triple and a double and two RBIs in her 4-4 performance on offense.

Teammate Maddie Mann, a junior, also hit a double, scored 2 runs and earned a walk while tallying 2 for 2 at bat. Junior Morgan Zilm was 3 for 4 at the plate and scored a run. Sophomore Rebecca Jaeger scored a run and took a walk to first, and her classmate Alysia Kane hit two RBIs.

The Warriors had a total of 12 hits over the game, compared to Hoosick Falls’ four.

The Panthers had a seventh inning rally scoring two runs, but the Warriors’ defense got three outs to end the game. Hoosick Falls pitcher Abby Philpott, despite her team’s loss, tallied eight strikeouts.

Against Ticonderoga, Lake George scored all but one of their 10 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Bergman, pitcher for the game, had 13 strikeouts, and went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting 2 RBIs and a triple as well as scoring a run.

Junior Rachel Layton went 3 for 4, hit 3 RBIs and scored a run and her classmate Logan Clarke went 2 for 3, hit 2 RBIs and a triple, and scored 2 runs. Mann went 2 for 3, hitting a double and scoring 2 runs. had a double. Zilm went 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs.

On April 28, Lake George defeated Granville 6-1 with Jaeger pitching. She tallied 4 strikeouts, went 2 for 3 at the plate, hit an RBI and scored a run. Her sister Rachel was 1 for 1 and hit an RBI; Bergman hit 3 RBIs and scored a run; Zilm hit an RBI and scored a run; and Mann scored a run.

On April 26, Lake George lost to unbeaten Salem 4-5 when the Generals’ pitcher Morgan Keys hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning then held the Warriors scoreless in the final stanza. In that game, Junior Abby Baertschi hit both a double and a single.

Two days earlier, Lake George defeated Fort Edward 35-1 of 25 hits with Bergman on the mound. Against the Forts, Bergman hit two triples; Clarke and Mann hit two doubles each; Sophomore Julia Heunemann, Baertschi, Rebecca Jaeger and Zilm each hit a triple; and Bergman, Layton and the Jaeger sisters each hit a double.