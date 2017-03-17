Warriors seek third title in five years

by

BINGHAMTON — The venue may have changed, but the result on an odd number year may stay the same: the Lake George Warriors are playing for a state title.

The Warriors dominated the second and fourth quarters, outscoring Northstar Christian Academy March 17, outscoring NSA 16-4 in the second 24-18 in the fourth to score a 65-49 victory and advance to the NYSPHSAA Class C championship game to be played at the  Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, March 18, with an expected 7 p.m. tip.

Caleb Scrime and Mason Flately again controlled the offensive side of the ball for the Warriors, with Scrime scoring 22 and Flately adding 20 in the win. Alex Jones followed with 9, while Zack Layton added 7, Zeke Reynolds 5 and Kaleb Helms 2.

Reynolds led the team with 13 rebounds, while Flately added 10 and Scrime 8 to go with 5 assists, while Jones added 6 helpers in the win.

The Warriors will now face Moravia in the Class C state championship game, a 55-53 winner over Stony Brook in the other Class C semifinal.

