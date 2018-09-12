Warriors stuff storied Greenwich in 27-6 gridiron battle

× During a recent practice, Lake George football coach Jeff Bennett urges his players to tackle with maximum muscle and momentum. The Warriors heeded his advice Friday, as their defense swarmed to the ball, limiting the storied Greenwich offense to merely 67 yards gained in total. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George/Hadley Luzerne football accomplished a feat Sept. 7 that dozens of Warrior alumni wish they had achieved over the last decade — a decisive victory over Greenwich.

Combining a stifling defense and smart playmaking, the Warriors defeated Greenwich 27 to 6 in a Class C North showdown on the Warrior field.

This was no modest feat — Greenwich has prevailed over the Warriors in the last 16 of the 17 times they’ve faced each other — and that sole win by the Warriors was 10 years ago.

Coach Jeff Bennett said Sunday he’s been watching the game video again and again since late Friday night, and has been elated his players have been competing with gusto, but has come to a curious conclusion — that his team’s defense, so effective on the field Friday, needs upgrading.

“What’s amazing is, our guys are playing really, really hard, but I see there’s a lot of room for improvement,” he said with a chuckle. “Our guys are really flying to the football — so many of our players that we’re tackling the runners and not allowing much game — but they’re not tackling well — so our coaches are already talking about conducting tackling drills so the first guy brings the runner down and not the third or fourth.”

The players’ enthusiasm, however, made up for the lack of tackling technique.

Post-Star reporter Pete Tobey noted that the Warriors defense smothered Greenwich, holding them to merely 67 yards total offense and five first downs, and forced three turnovers — while their offense ran for 248 yards.

Moving the ball downfield were senior Jimmy Kelleher with 58 yards total and two touchdowns on 10 carries; sophomore Isaiah Burnett with 57 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries; and senior quarterback Michael Johnson with 55 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

They were joined by senior Cameron Duers with 36 yards on seven carries; his brother Logan Duers with 51 yards on five carries, and Mike Fuss’ recovery of a goal-line fumble for the Warriors’ final score, according to Tobey’s tally.

While praising this balanced offensive onslaught, Bennett gave special credit to Kelleher and Scott Austin for their tenacious defensive work.

“Kelleher and Austin both had incredible defensive games,” Bennett said. “They were all over the field.”

Two other aspects of the Warrior’s collective character were key to their success, Bennett added.

“They’ve got great chemistry — they communicate, they leave the field together, and they spend a lot of time off-season wight lifting — they’re one of the strongest teams we’ve had since we combined with Hadley-Luzerne,” he said. “It’s about kids that want to play for themselves and each other.”

Next up for the Warriors is their much-anticipated homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 14 against Corinth.

Bennett said his players are determined to keep the “War Canoe” trophy in their possession for at least another year.

Last year, the Warriors brought earned its possession by defeating Corinth 32-30 in a dramatic comeback victory.

“This is a huge rivalry,” Bennett said.