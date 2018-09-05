Warriors wear Warrensburg down in 28-12 win

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Lake George starting quarterback Michael Johnson analyzes his options before pitching the ball out to tailback Logan Duers for a touchdown.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg football team’s tenacious defense last weekend prompted Lake George to employ cagey plays that earned the Warriors a 28-12 victory on the Burghers’ home field.

Lake George Coach Jeff Bennett said that Warrensburg’s linebackers effectively blitzed the Warriors’ basic offense, so they turned to their “flexbone” option plays to gain two key touchdowns in the non-conference victory.

The first touchdown in this non-conference game was scored on an 30-yard run by Isiah Burnett on a counter-play, which triggered the tough defensive moves by the Burghers, he said.

The Warriors responded to the Burgher blockade in a subsequent drive: Michael Johnson employed an option play, faking an end run and throwing a pass up the seam to Logan Duers for a 46-yard touchdown.

The Warriors’ third touchdown was another option play, in which Johnson started running around the left end, but pitched the football out to tailback Logan Duers who ran up the sidelines for the score, Bennett said.

The Warriors’ final touchdown was scored by sophomore Cole Clark who substituted for Johnson after he was sidelined. In this scoring play, Lake George’s receivers were covered closely by Burgher defenders, so Clarke ran the ball for 25 or so yards into the end zone.

In the first half, the Burghers’ offense effectively drove the ball downfield, but was slowed down in the second half as the Warriors’ switched from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 lineup.

Over the game, Warrensburg gained 196 yards. Jesse Griffin lead the Burghers by rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries to lead the Burghers.

Bennett praised Warrior linebackers Colin McCabe and A.C. Gambino for their work on defense, as well as his entire offensive line.

“Our kids were in great shape, so we wore our opponents down as the game went on,” he said of his team’s victory in the battle between traditional rivals.

Bennett also praised Cole Clarke for his defensive accomplishments in addition to his work as quarterback.

“Cole got an interception and had a couple of big hits that really set the tone for us,” Bennett said. “Our team’s chemistry was ‘there’ on Saturday, and the players had each others’ backs for the huge win.”

Next up for Lake George is a conference game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7 against Greenwich, 2017 Section II runner-up to Cambridge, eventual state champions.

“Greenwich is always fast and physical,” Bennett said of the upcoming game. “It will be a brawl, but we’ll be there for the whole game.”