Warriors win tourney as they head into post-season

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George softball team won its own tournament May 5, clinching the title by beating Hoosick Falls 6-1 in the finals.

Pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, a junior, was in her competitive groove, striking out 11 batters in the game that extended the Warriors’ winning streak — giving them additional momentum as they head towards the Adirondack League playoffs and the Section II tournament while enjoying an 11-2 league record.

Against Hoosick Falls, Lake George had 12 hits to back up pitcher Rebecca Jaeger’s firepower which yielded 111 strikeouts.

Jaeger was also productive on offense, connecting with two hits — one of them a double — for three times at the plate.

Rebecca’s younger sister Rachel, a freshman, hit 3 for 4 at bat, hit a double, as did senior catcher Abby Baertschi — along with an RBI — and senior fielder Logan Clark. Exciting the Warrior crowd was a home run slugged by classmate Maddi Mann. Rachel Layton, another senior, was 2 for 3 with an RBI and she scored a run. Junior Alysia Kane hit an RBI and scored a run.

In the earlier tourney semifinal, Lake George beat Ticonderoga 12-1, with Rebecca Jaeger on the mound.

Jaeger kept Ticonderoga’s offense contained — tallying 8 strikeouts — while her teammates produced hits scattered through the game.

Baertschi hit both a double and a triple and an RBI as well as scoring two runs. Mann whacked two doubles, and Clarke — 3 for 5 — hit a double as well as scoring two runs and an RBI. Rachel Jaeger was 2 for 4, scoring 3 runs and an RBI, Deme Fish showed patience at the plate but aggression in her running, gaining two walks, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases in the process.

In the semis, Hoosick Falls beat Queensbury 11-9.

WARRIORS STAGE A LATE-GAME REBOUND

On May 4 the Warriors defeated Warrensburg 10-6 with a sixth inning comeback featuring six runs and an additional one in the seventh to secure the game.

Rebecca Jaeger’s durable arm produced consistent defense for the remainder of the game after Warrensburg launched a six-run tirade in the third inning.