Watercross championship rides into Lake City this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy Pete Burke

PLATTSBURGH | For the second time this summer, the East Coast Watercross Tour will land at the Plattsburgh City Beach.

Originally scheduled to take place in Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, the tour was forced to find a new location for the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) National Championships after last week’s natural disaster there — what’s been described as the worst flash flood in the Finger Lakes region since at least 2014, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

“The venue is grass which is now mostly covered in pooling water,” organizers wrote on Facebook last week. “Equipment from another event is already stuck in the areas we would have been using. Seneca Lake itself is under a Maritime Warning with a 5 mph speed limit due to floating debris such as propane tanks, trees and worse. Recreational boating is discouraged. There is a possibility of more rain in the forecast and there is concern things could get worse.”

Racers from as far away as Australia are expected to land in the Lake City on Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. for the IJSBA championship kickoff. The event will run through 7 p.m., then open for a second day on Aug. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This weekend’s tournament will feature high-ranking athletes competing in both closed course and freestyle events with an eye toward winning the coveted first-place plate at this year’s Blowsion World Finals. Champions will be crowned in 26 different categories.

“This is the 2018 IJSBA National championships presented by east coast Watercross so you can most likely expect to see double the numbers in athletes — all at a higher level,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director of Tourism Alyssa Senecal. “You’ll see more free stylists, longer days of racing and much more competition because they are all competing for that #1 spot on their division. It should be a pretty great weekend!”

A variety of food vendors will be on site for spectators. Beach admission will be charged.

The East Coast Watercross Tour hosted the fifth and sixth rounds of its jet ski racing tourney in Plattsburgh last month.

The event’s organizer, Christopher Yates, said in a statement then that East Coast Watercross was honored to introduce its racers to the Adirondack Coast and praised Plattsburgh’s beach — one of the longest stretches of freshwater beach access in the country.

“Plattsburgh is not only a perfect race location, but it is a great getaway for the hundreds of racers traveling from as far south as Florida,” Yates said in July.

According to Senecal, the East Coast Watercross Tour attracted around 80 racers per day in July.