Watts, Hogan lead Section VII wrestlers into states

PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown’s Clay Watts will seek to follow in the footsteps of alum Hayden Head, with Watts entering the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships as the top seed at 285 lbs.

Head captured the state heavyweight title Feb. 25, 2012, a feet Watts will look to repeat seven years to the day. He will start his quest against Section XI’s Robert Christ from Mt. Sinai.

Meanwhile, Peru’s Collin Hogan will enter his final appearance at the tournament as the second seed at 138, looking to beat the performance of his brother, Patrick, who was a state runner-up in 2011. Hogan will open his chase against Matt Malherio of Section IX.

The duo are two of nine Section VII wrestlers who are seeded as a top eight wrestler in their division at the state meet, starting Friday, Feb. 24 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

AuSable Valley wrestler Chance LaPier will start his tournament at 182 as the fourth seed, competing against Brian Friss, who is representing PSAL. Kaeden Peryea of Beekmantown received the sixth seed at 132 and will face Chase Runfola of Section V.

Seventh seeds went Peru’s to Logan Dubuque at 99, who will open against Justin Smith from Section V; and teammate Nick Bushey at 160, starting against Ben Marshall of Section III.

Peru’s Carson Dobozy was given an eighth seed at 120 and will open against Caleb Wiggins of Section IV; while Saranac’s Jacob Nolan also received an eight at 152 and will face Austin Carmen from Section VIII. Eighth seed Austin Trombley of Northern Adirondack, starting his meet at 170, will face Kyle Jenkins of Section X.

Six wrestlers found their way into the draw, which for the most part was not kind to them.

Two wrestlers, Alijah Seymour of Peru (103) and teammate Cole McKee (220), will face the top seeds in their respective divisions, Jon Charles (III) and Tanner Zagarino (XI).

Saranac’s Bryce Smith, who finished sixth last year at 99, fell into the draw and will face second seed Trey LaFlamme of Section III at 113. Teammate Alex Christman will face sixth seed Amir Johnson, a PSAL champion, at 126.

Saranac’s Sean Ahern will get his chance to upset a top seed at 195 if he can get past Section IX’s Brody Harris, who enters as the eighth seed.

As for Section II wrestlers locally, Lake George-Hadley Luzerne’s Jason Hoffman and Mike Sutliff each received third seeds at 170 and 182, respectively, while Warrensburg-Bolton’s Jack Binder

is an eight seed at 220.

Gideon Jardine made the tournament for the WarEagles as an unranked wrestler at 132, facing third seed Hector Colome of Section III in the opening round.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Friday, with quarterfinal matches starting around 2 p.m. And wrestle backs continuing into the evening. Saturday starts with semifinals and wrestle backs at 10 a.m., with placing rounds (3-6) starting at 2 p.m., and state championship matches taking place at 6:30 p.m.