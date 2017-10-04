Wbg. overpowers Fort Edward on ground and the air

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg-Bolton running back Trevor Prosser weaves his way around Rensselaer defenders on his way to score a touchdown in a matchup Sept. 22 between the two teams. Prosper rushed for 126 yards on eight carries in the night game, which drew a crowd of 700 or so fans. On Sept. 30, Prosser scored three touchdowns and gained 135 yards against Fort Edward.

WARRENSBURG | The Burghers’ offense and defense were synchronized for success Sept. 30 as the Warrensburg-Bolton High School football team defeated Fort Edward 56-6.

Warrensburg-Bolton kicker John Kelly played a big role, setting the stage — from the game’s very beginning — for a convincing victory.

Kelly’s initial kick flew over the heads of the Forts’ special teams players, and Jesse Griffin ran it down, recovering the ball on the two-yard line. Trevor Prosser scored on the next play.

“We came out ready to play, right off the bat,” Burgher coach Mike Perrone said.

Immediately afterward, Kelly then kicked the ball past the end zone, compelling Fort Edward to start at the 20 yard line — one of two touchbacks in the game.

“For Fort Edward to start at the 20 twice, forcing their offense to go 80 yards to score, was huge for us,” he said, noting that Kelly also plays soccer as a fall sport, and this year he’s been a leading attacker on the Bolton-Warrensburg squad.

Two plays later, Prosser scored again on a 61-yard run down the right side of the field on one of the Burgher “power plays.”

The Burghers scored no less than 32 points in the first quarter alone.

Prosser, a lead running back for the Burghers, tore through Fort Edward defenders to score three touchdowns for the day, rushing for 135 yards on seven carries.

Following the victory, Prosser credited his teammates.

“Our team executed our plays and our game-plan well — and we just kept our foot on the gas pedal,” he said, adding that the Burgher backup players maintained the starters’ momentum.

Fellow running back Cole Lanfear was responsible for 188 yard of total offense — stemming from 14 carries for 168 yards and one pass reception for 20 yards.

Both Lanfear and Coach Perrone praised the offensive line for creating the opportunities for the long runs and passes by quarterback Evan MacDuff.

“The offensive line did a great job, and the ‘D line’ also did a great job of taking on blocks and making the (Forts’) holes small — freeing up our linebackers to make plays,” Lanfear said.