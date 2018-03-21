Wbg youth wrestlers win NYS tourney medals

× Expand Photo provided Warrensburg Jr. High School’s Tristen Hitchcock (top), a wrestler since he was 5 years old, takes on a competitor in a recent bout. Tristen, 13, was among five wrestlers winning medals in a statewide tournament held recently at SUNY Brockport.

WARRENSBURG | Five young athletes — three boys and two girls — won third- through fifth-place medals in a recent statewide youth wrestling tournament.

The competition was held March 9 through March 12 at SUNY Brockport by the New York State Wrestling Association for Youth. About 1,500 young wrestlers competed in the tournament.

Earning the honors were members of the Warrensburgh Wrestling Club and the Warrensburg Central Modified Wrestling team.

Tristen Hitchcock, 13, took third place in Division 8, heavyweight. Wyatt Hitchcock, 11, earned 4th place in Division 7 at 150 pounds. Hunter Rock, 7, took fifth place in Division 3 at 82 pounds.

Two girls also won medals in the tournament.

Jade Rumble, 9, placed third in the 55-56 pound weight class of Division G2. Chloe Rumble, 10, placed fourth in the 72-75 pound weight class, also Division G2. Both Chloe and Jade are daughters of Cody Rumble, who coaches the Warrensburgh Wrestling Club along with Anthony Fuller.

Warrensburg Modified coach Lenny Baker praised all the local young wrestlers for their achievements.

“It was tough, tough competition,” he said. Baker added that Chloe and Jade were “progressing well,” predicting that the Rumble sisters would be wrestling modified at Warrensburg Central in several years alongside their young male counterparts.

Also representing the Warrensburg youth wrestlers at the tournament at SUNY Brockport were Landon Duers, 9, and Noah Vernon, 8.

Wrestling since he was 5, Tristen Hitchcock’s win-loss record this season was 33-1 with the WCS modified team and at various tournaments. Tristen is reportedly working hard improving his skills, intending to clinch a spot on the WCS varsity team. Brian Winchell coaches the WCS modified team alongside Baker.

During the 2017-18 season, members of the youth wrestling group were selected for a duals team that competed against squads from across the Capital District.

On Feb. 12, they competed in a duals meet featuring 16 teams — and they placed fifth. One of the teams they beat was from Averill Park — a large, experienced program, Baker said.

The Warrensburg youth wrestling program has for decades developed skills and attributes in young athletes that have lead to the success of the high school wrestling teams, as well as their other sports squads.

Cody Rumble and Anthony Fuller have apparently been responsible for a recent renaissance in local youth wrestling. In the 2016-17 season, only eight children were involved. But after the duo passed out flyers and recruited young athletes, they had 47 youngsters turn out last November to start out the 2017-18 wrestling season — and 32 of them remain active in the sport.

“Our young wrestlers are very dedicated,” Rumble said.

For details on the program, call Rumble at (518) 538-1558.