WCS Alumni Basketball game slated

WARRENSBURG | Former basketball players for Warrensburg High School likely ranging in ages from 18 to 85 or so will be competing soon in a relatively rare alumni basketball game.

To be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 3, dozens of former WCS basketball players, both male and female, will be competing, according to event organizers.

Those alumni seeking to play in the game or join the cheerleading squad — but not yet signed up — are urged to email the Warrensburg Alumni Association at: wcialumnigame@gmail.com to participate.

These messages should include graduating year and maiden name, if applicable.

Players and cheerleaders of all years are encouraged to join the fun, alumni Jack Toney said.

All WCS alumni players and cheerleaders are urged to attend whether they intend to play or cheer — or be a spectator. All of the school alumni area citizens are also urged to watch the game, which in prior years has been action-filled.

This year’s game is to be followed with a gathering at the Echo Lake Lodge for socializing and swapping memories.

Those planning to attend as spectators or joining this after-game party are asked to send an email to wcsalumniny.org or WCS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 713, Warrensburg NY 12885.

General admission to the game is $5, and free for alumni association members.

The game is jointly sponsored by the Warrensburg Alumni Association and the Warrensburg High School Student Council.