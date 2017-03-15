WCS athletes hailed by Warrensburg leaders

Wrestlers met with standing ovation following pair of championships

by

WARRENSBURG — Two of the local high school sports teams were lauded by the Warrensburg Town board at its March. 8 meeting.

The Warrensburg Central School Wrestling team was greeted with a standing ovation by a crowd of about 30 citizens for accomplishing its recent “trifecta” of 2017 team championships — the Adirondack League Championship, the Section II Class D Championship and the Section II Division II Championship among 34 schools— a first-ever accomplishment for Warrensburg Central.

In heralding the school’s wrestling program, town supervisor Kevin Geraghty also praised WCS junior Jack Binder for being chosen to compete in the state wrestling tournament in the 220-pound weight class.

Also, the town board commended wrestling coach Mark Trapasso for being named Section II Division 2 Coach of the Year, and for Scott McKenna earning the same award for his work at the junior varsity level. McKenna also serves as an assistant coach for the varsity squad.

After Trapasso introduced the team members, Geraghty praised the wrestlers’ parents for their ongoing support of the team.

The Town Board also recognized the Warrensburg Varsity Girls Basketball Team for finishing first in the Adirondack League Division II this year, and for advancing in the recent Section II tournament.

