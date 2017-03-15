WCS athletes hailed by Warrensburg leaders

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2016-17 Warrensburg High School Varsity Wrestling team includes (front, left to right): Zachary Shambo, Hunter McKenna, Greg Shambo, Thomas Moore, Dylan Winchell, Dustin Reiter, (row 2): Jarod West, Chris Simpson, Trevor Winchell, Ben Ewald, Michael Dougherty, (row 3): Chris Wilson, Jack Binder, Dan Monthony, Gary Hill and Ryan McNeill.

WARRENSBURG — Two of the local high school sports teams were lauded by the Warrensburg Town board at its March. 8 meeting.

The Warrensburg Central School Wrestling team was greeted with a standing ovation by a crowd of about 30 citizens for accomplishing its recent “trifecta” of 2017 team championships — the Adirondack League Championship, the Section II Class D Championship and the Section II Division II Championship among 34 schools— a first-ever accomplishment for Warrensburg Central.

In heralding the school’s wrestling program, town supervisor Kevin Geraghty also praised WCS junior Jack Binder for being chosen to compete in the state wrestling tournament in the 220-pound weight class.

Also, the town board commended wrestling coach Mark Trapasso for being named Section II Division 2 Coach of the Year, and for Scott McKenna earning the same award for his work at the junior varsity level. McKenna also serves as an assistant coach for the varsity squad.

After Trapasso introduced the team members, Geraghty praised the wrestlers’ parents for their ongoing support of the team.

× Expand Photo provided The 2016-17 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Hope Boland, Megan Hughes, Danielle Baker, (row 2): Heather Wood, Britanny Frasier, Starr Hughes, Madison Sheridan, Riley Fisk and Zoe Morgan.

The Town Board also recognized the Warrensburg Varsity Girls Basketball Team for finishing first in the Adirondack League Division II this year, and for advancing in the recent Section II tournament.