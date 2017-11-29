WCS grad Britanny Frasier a key player in her college team’s historic win

× Expand Photo by Allison Irons Britanny Frasier, a Warrensburg graduate drafted for Green Mountain College basketball, drives the ball down the floor during her team’s season debut against Southern Vermont College. Green Mountain won the pivotal game 71-62, ending a 27-game losing streak. The victory showcased the emerging potential of the team that over the past four years had lost 88 of its last 90 games.

POULTNEY, VT. | Britanny Frasier, a 2017 graduate of Warrensburg High School, grabbed headlines last week as she led her Green Mountain College women’s basketball team to a historic victory, ending a 27-game losing streak.

In the Eagles’ 2017-18 season debut against Southern Vermont, Frasier, a 5’8” forward, went on an offensive attack that secured a key 71-62 victory for a team that had won only 2 of 90 games over the past four years.

With the Eagles trailing by one point in the fourth quarter and their shooting guard benched with an ankle injury, Frasier began a 10-point tirade that turned the game around.

Three of the baskets were driving layups, the last of which was executed along the full length of the floor. Two of them were accomplished within the last 90 seconds of the game, securing the victory.

Frasier had scored 15 points in the game, a feat matched by junior point guard Mercedes Rideout.

The determination of Frasier and her teammates in the final minutes produced a 7-point lead which Southern Vermont was unable to overcome — a feat that prompted raucous, heartfelt cheers from the crowd at the Eagle Dome.

Frasier was also productive on defense, grabbing 12 rebounds and often frustrating the Mountaineer’s offense.

In an article on the game in the Rutland Herald titled “Frasier shows the way for the Eagles,” reporter Bob Fredette described Frasier’s “slashing moves and command of the floor.”

A four-year starter for Warrensburg High, Frasier averaged 9.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists per game in her senior season. She was a key factor in her team winning the Adirondack League Division II title and tallying a 17-4 record.

For her accomplishments, she was named an Adirondack League first-team All-Star, having achieved similar recognition the prior three years. In 2015-16, she earned New York State All-Star honorable mention status.

Coach Brad Rideout, Mercedes’ father, praised Frasier in a recent news article, saying he was “very excited” about Frasier joining the team.

“Britanny is a very competitive player with solid all-around basketball abilities on both ends of the floor,” he said. “Her work ethic on the court carries over into the classroom as well.”