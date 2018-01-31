WCS wrestlers fight into the top four in the state team tourney

× Expand Photo provided The athletes and coaches of the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team pose with their coaches days prior to traveling to Syracuse to compete in the New York State Wrestling Team Championship Tournament, held Saturday Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College. The Burghers won two matches and lost in the semifinals, ending up placing among the top four in the state’s small-school division.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team made history last weekend as they fought their way into the semifinals of the first-ever New York State Dual Meet Championships held in Syracuse.

By defeating two teams before they lost in the state small-school semifinals, they earned their status as one of the top four Division II wrestling teams in the state.

The Burghers were recently ranked No. 2 in the division by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

The state team wrestling tournament was held all day Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College.

In the opening rounds, Warrensburg defeated Locust Valley 45-24, then beat Peru 46-23 before losing to Canisteo-Greenwood 36-49. The latter contest represented the Burghers’ first loss of the 2017-18 season. Their win-loss record now stands at 24-1.

Warrensburg Central Athletic Director Scott Smith praised not only the team’s showing at the state team tournament, but their accomplishments through the school year.

“They represented Warrensburg really well in the first-ever state team tournament,” he said. “The performance of the team speaks a lot about the year-round commitment and dedication of the wrestlers — and their coaches.”

Head wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said he was proud of his athletes.

“Our win over Locust Valley was a big for us, considering they were ranked No. 1 all year,” he said. “Their team had a lineup of tough kids, and we took out a lot of them.”

Trapasso added that not only did his squad win a number of key matches, but his athletes resisted giving up points via pins.

“We stayed off our backs,” he said.

Trapasso said that many of the matches against Peru were quite close in score, and he was proud of his wrestlers for prevailing.

“Peru was tough — they’re a legendary wrestling program, and it was good for us to win tight matches.”

He said that Canisteo-Greenwood was very tough in the lower weights, which gave them wins in nine weight classes versus six for the Burghers.

“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Trapasso said about this final match of the tournament, noting that three of the Canisteo-Greenwood athletes had wrestled in the 2017 state tournament.