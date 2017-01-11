WCS wrestling team wins their signature tournament

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna The Warrensburg varsity and junior varsity wrestlers pose for a commemorative photograph after accomplishing their first-ever win of their own annual Warrensburg Duals, an all-day tournament which features competition between six schools.

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg High School wrestling team defeated squads from five other schools to win its own annual duals-meet tournament — the first time in the tourney’s history.

Warrensburg defeated Hudson Falls 64-5; Holland Patent 58-28; Morrisville-Eaton 69-7; Beekmantown 48-34; and Hoosick Falls 45-27.

Jack Binder, a Warrensburg junior wrestling at 220 pounds and sophomore Chris Wilson at 182 pounds, won all five of their matches in the day-long Warrensburg Duals Tournament.

Winning four of their five matches were 7th grader Dylan Winchell at 99 pounds; 8th graders Zach Carpenter at 106 pounds and Hunter McKenna at 113 pounds; as well as juniors Trevor Winchell at 120 pounds, Dan Monthony at 145 pounds, and Ben Ewald at 195 pounds.

Binder pinned three of his opponents — all within 90 seconds — plus he recorded a forfeit and won a 4-0 decision.

Wilson won with a pin in 28 seconds, plus two forfeits, as well as a 4-2 overtime decision over Dylan Steenken of Hudson Falls and a 3-1 decision over Bryan Thomas of Hoosick Falls.

× Warrensburg wrestler Nolan McNeill attempts an escape from Logan Graves of Beekmantown during the annual Warrensburg Duals meet held Jan. 7 with six schools competing. The Burghers won their tournament — the first time in its 10-plus years in existence. McNeill won three of his matches for the day; Jack Binder and Chris Wilson won all five; and six other WCS wrestlers won four matches. Photo by Thom Randall

McKenna tallied two pins — one of them in 40 seconds — as well as a 15-0 technical fall and a 9-0 decision. Carpenter’s wins featured three pins and a forfeit. His only loss was to Section II champion Matt Laporte of Hoosick Falls.

Trevor Winchell pinned two of his opponents in 49 seconds or less and won two decisions; Dylan Winchell won two decisions and two forfeits.

Monthony pinned two of his opponents, and beat another by a 19-4 technical fall and won a fourth match by decision.

Ewald pinned two of his opponents — one in 29 seconds, plus he won a tough overtime decision over Logan Springer of Hudson Falls. He also won a match by forfeit.

Winning three of their matches were Chris Simpson at 138 pounds, Greg Shambo at 145 pounds, Nolan McNeill at 160 pounds, Ryan McNeill at 152 pounds, and Jarod West at 170 pounds.

Simpson won with a pin in 28 seconds and two decisions; Shambo won with a 58-second pin, a 23-8 technical fall and a forfeit; Jarod West won with a pin and two close decisions. Nolan McNeill won by a pin and two decisions; Ryan McNeill won with a 39-second pin, a decision and a forfeit.

Gary Hill won two of his matches in the 285-pound class, one a pin and the other a forfeit.

Burgher wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased about this first Warrensburg Duals win in the annual tournament’s history that stretches well over a decade.

“All day long, we won close matches, and we came out on top,” he said. “This speaks to our wrestlers’ determination — and they feel confident due to their conditioning. The guys wrestled steady all day long.”

Assistant coach Scott McKenna also said he was proud of the team’s accomplishment.

“It’s a big deal,” he said. “We’re wrestling tough.”

Next up for the wrestling team is the Red Devil Invitational, formerly known as the Central New York Classic tournament, to be held Saturday Dec. 14 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central High School in Verona, NY.

In less than a month, Warrensburg will be hosting the Section II Class D tournament, and a large crowd is expected. The Section II tournament is to be held thereafter.

Trapasso said his wrestlers are preparing now for the post-season.

We’re wrestling great now, but we have a long way to go before Sectionals,” he said. “For the next three weeks, we will be working on being mentally and physically ready for the tournament competition.”