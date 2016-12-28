We were there

Thursday - Boy’s hockey

PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton Cougars played their second straight game against a top-three, state ranked opponent Dec. 22, scoring a late goal to earn a 2-1 win against No. 3 Plattsburgh High.

Aidan LaValley scored the game-winner for the Cougars, connecting with 3:34 gone by in the third period to take a lead they never would give up.

After a scoreless first period, the Cougars faced an second period deficit, with Alex Kniefel scoring on assists from Logan Julian and Ben Champagne with less than two minutes having run off the clock in the period. Ian Gordon responded with the equalizer with 1:51 left in the second, scoring off a Devyn Sample assists.

Ryan Roberts recorded 21 saves in the win for the Cougars, while Dean Dashnaw recorded 12 saves.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Thursday - Girl’s hockey

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets scored three goals in the first and third periods as they earned a 6-0 win against the Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers Dec. 22.

Sydney Adolfo recorded four assists — two in each the first and third period — in the game, while Abby Boule had a goal in the first period and a pair of assists in the third. Megan Sullivan and Izzy LeBrun each scored a pair of goals, while Corrine Smith had nine saves to record the shutout.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Tuesday - Girl’s basketball

WESTPORT — The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins outscored the Seton Catholic Lady Knights in each of the first three quarters Dec. 20, scoring a 45-38 victory to stay unblemished in MVAC Northern Division play.

The Griffins were given a first-half boost in the perimeter shooting of senior guard Chloe Mitchell, who hit both of her three pointers in the second quarter as part of a 14 points night. Hannah Schwoebel added 13 points, while Ellie Storey had a double-double with 10 points and rebounds. Lizzie Stephens added 6 points, while Taylor Gough scored 2.

For the Knights, Gretchen Zalis had a strong first half but was limited in the second, ending with 21 points in the game. Nicole Bullock added 11 points, while Haley Murnane had 4 points and Rachel Racette 2.

Photos from this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Wednesday - Boy’s basketball

PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic Knights scored 45 points over the middle two quarters as they scored a 67-26 victory over the Westport Eagles Dec. 21.

Kevin Murray continued his march towards the 1,000-point plateau with 27 points, while Philip Yang added 11, Tristin Turner 8, Neil Yang 8, Dawson Pellerin 6 and Alex Sharon 2.

For the Eagles, Riley Martin scored 8 points, as Wyatt Gough added seven before leaving with an injury. Schylar Kurth scored 5 points, John Looby 4 and Hudson Stephens 2.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PORT HENRY — The Moriah Vikings followed up their first league loss in three seasons by going on a 16-0 run to start the third quarter of play as they cruised past the Northern Adirondack Bobcats, 72-56, Dec. 21.

The top moments of the game came at the end of the second and third quarters. In then waning seconds of the first half, Dylan Trombley dribbled the ball over half court, then cut to the right and used a double-screen to get off a three-pointer that swished through the basket as the buzzer sounded. Trombley then outdid himself at the end of the third, hitting a turn-around jumper from 30-feet away over a defender, also to beat the buzzer.

Trombley finished with 24 points in the game, while Joe Stahl added 18, Jarin Sargent 15, Brayden Swan 9, Kyle Wilson 2, Matt Pelkey 2, Jay Strieble 1 and Matt Rollins 1.

Stephen Peryea led the Bobcats with 14 points and added 11 rebounds.

Photos from this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.