Welcome back to high school sports, everyone!

The opening weekend of the fall sports calendar saw a lot of teams set the pace for their seasons in soccer and football, as Class D teams look to again be at the peak of competition in several areas.
In football, Moriah opened the new season at Linney Field with a 40-20 win over defending Class B champion Peru, while defending Class D champion Ticonderoga scored a 25-7 win over Beekmantown (BCS) in a game where the Sentinels held the Eagles scoreless into the fourth quarter.
It was a mixture of run-pass for the Vikings, as Connor Anderson rushed for 161 yards and two scores, while Dylan Trombley threw for 233 yards and a pair of scores. Ryley O’Connell was a bright spot for the Indians, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns while the Vikings held the Indians rushing attack to just 19 yards.
For the Sentinels, Evan Graney ran for 83 yards and two scores while Trevor Parent ran for 85 yards and a score while recording a fumble recovery for a score against Beekmantown. The Sentinels held the Eagles to 180 yards of offense, while themselves recording 200 yards in the rushing game alone.
Ticonderoga is the two-time defending CVAC champion, and Moriah has set itself apart with a strong win, which puts the Class D teams at the head of the class and makes Friday, Sept. 30, a must-see game when the Vikings travel to Ticonderoga.
Jarrett Ashton ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns for the Saranac Lake Red Storm Sept. 1 against AuSable Valley. The Patriots were able to score in the fourth quarter and keep the Red Storm scoreless in their final two drives as AuSable Valley scored the 38-30 win.
AuSable Valley (AVCS) and Saranac made statements in Class C, as the Patriots relied on the legs of Matt Pray (259 yards, two touchdowns) to score a 38-30 win over Saranac Lake. Pray looks both faster and stronger this season, which coach Ed McCallister and Pray both said came from a strong off-season workout plan.
Jarrett Ashton had 232 yards and three scores for the Red Storm, which was not enough as AVCS controlled the game late.
For Saranac, it was Luke Maye throwing for 189 yards and two scores while rushing for 100 yards and another touchdown as the Chiefs scored a 28-14 win over Plattsburgh High School (PHS).
The Chiefs were able to contain PHS quarterback Mitch Senecal, who threw for 100 yards (36 coming on a late second quarter touchdown pass) with eight yards on the ground.
Jarell Paul of Lake Placid battles for possession of the soccer ball against AuSable Valley's Caleb Hamilton in the Northeastern Clinton tournament's consolation game. After falling to Seton Catholic, the Blue Bombers scored a win over the Patriots to place third.
In soccer, the countdown to 100 career goals is on for Beekmantown sensation Kirsten Villemaire, who scored six goals in the Eagles’ two games in the Be The Match Chazy girl’s soccer tournament to help power BCS to the championship at the event. Villemaire recorded a hat trick in each game, putting her at 82 career goals, 18 shy of the 100 mark for her career. The current record stands at 125, a mark set two seasons ago by Minerva/Newcomb standout Mackenzie Winslow.
Franklin Academy won the Saranac girl’s soccer tournament by defeating Northern Adirondack 1-0. The Lady Bobcats defense looks to be solid this season, anchored by goalie Paige Chilton and Emily Peryea. It should lead to a decent Division II game this Thursday against the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W) Lady Griffins, who scored an 7-0 win over Willsboro last week.
For boys, Northern Adirondack (NAC) and PHS won the Saranac and Chazy tournaments, respectively, The Bobcats scored a 4-1 over Saranac Lake in a Class C matchup as NAC moves up from Class D and Saranac Lake moves down from Class B. Both will have to contend with Seton Catholic, which scored a decisive win over Lake Placid and controlled the majority of their game against Northeastern Clinton (NCCS) before the Cougars scored a 2-1 overtime win in the NCCS tournament.
Meanwhile, the Hornets scored a late, 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Connor Cota in their Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament win against host Chazy, in a game which felt more like a state championship then preseason matchup, which is proper when two state championship programs come together.
Also in boys, Keene and Willsboro played to a scoreless tie as both teams started the season 1-0-1 in the Keene tournament. Keene defeated EL/W, 3-0, in their first game, while Willsboro scored a 5-3 win over Schroon Lake.
Saranac Lake's Colter Cheney-Seymour controls the ball against Salmon River defender Dillon Spinner in the opening round of the Saranac boy's soccer tournament Sept. 1. The Red Storm defeated the Shamrocks before falling to Northern Adirondack in the championship game.
This week, the regular season for Northern Soccer League teams begins, as does the cross country, volleyball and gymnastics. The football weekend offers Plattsburgh High (0-1) hosting Moriah (1-0) and Ticonderoga (1-0) hosting AuSable Valley (1-0) Friday night, while Saranac Lake (0-1) hosts Saranac (1-0) in a Class C matchup and Peru (0-1) hosts Beekmantown (0-1) in a Class B showdown Saturday.
