Welcome back to high school sports, everyone!

The opening weekend of the fall sports calendar saw a lot of teams set the pace for their seasons in soccer and football, as Class D teams look to again be at the peak of competition in several areas.

In football, Moriah opened the new season at Linney Field with a 40-20 win over defending Class B champion Peru, while defending Class D champion Ticonderoga scored a 25-7 win over Beekmantown (BCS) in a game where the Sentinels held the Eagles scoreless into the fourth quarter.

It was a mixture of run-pass for the Vikings, as Connor Anderson rushed for 161 yards and two scores, while Dylan Trombley threw for 233 yards and a pair of scores. Ryley O’Connell was a bright spot for the Indians, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns while the Vikings held the Indians rushing attack to just 19 yards.

For the Sentinels, Evan Graney ran for 83 yards and two scores while Trevor Parent ran for 85 yards and a score while recording a fumble recovery for a score against Beekmantown. The Sentinels held the Eagles to 180 yards of offense, while themselves recording 200 yards in the rushing game alone.

Ticonderoga is the two-time defending CVAC champion, and Moriah has set itself apart with a strong win, which puts the Class D teams at the head of the class and makes Friday, Sept. 30, a must-see game when the Vikings travel to Ticonderoga.

Jarrett Ashton ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns for the Saranac Lake Red Storm Sept. 1 against AuSable Valley.

AuSable Valley (AVCS) and Saranac made statements in Class C, as the Patriots relied on the legs of Matt Pray (259 yards, two touchdowns) to score a 38-30 win over Saranac Lake. Pray looks both faster and stronger this season, which coach Ed McCallister and Pray both said came from a strong off-season workout plan.

Jarrett Ashton had 232 yards and three scores for the Red Storm, which was not enough as AVCS controlled the game late.

For Saranac, it was Luke Maye throwing for 189 yards and two scores while rushing for 100 yards and another touchdown as the Chiefs scored a 28-14 win over Plattsburgh High School (PHS).