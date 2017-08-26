Westport Challenge Regatta a success

× Expand Photo provided The Sparrow, a Class B boat, helmed by Peter Brooks, with Westport Marina in the background.

WESTPORT | The 15th annual Westport Challenge Regatta, held at the Westport Marina on Aug. 12, drew competitors from all around the region. John Cartier, of Bridport, Vermont, finished first overall and first in the Class B boat category at 40 minutes, 16 seconds. Chuck Meyer, of Loudonville, finished first in the Class A boat category at 41 minutes, 34 seconds. Bridport, Vermont resident Joshua Gerard took first place in the J24 sailing competition for the second year in a row.