Westport to host soccer camp

WESTPORT — Westport Youth Commission is sponsoring a free soccer clinic from Aug. 7-11 for girls entering grades 8-12. Players must live in Westport or attend Westport Central School. 

This free clinic will be held from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at the field behind the Westport Central School. The coach will be Kirk Ware, an experienced player/coach.  

Participants are asked to bring water, shin guards and cleats. Tune up your skills and learn some new ones before the season starts! For more information or to register, contact Kirk Ware at tkware3@gmail.com.

