Whalen, Micheels head all-star tennis team

× 1 of 3 Expand Sonja Toishi × 2 of 3 Expand Laurel Miller × 3 of 3 Expand Blake Roy Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH — A pair of Hornets headline the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference all star tennis team for the 2017 season.

Brendan Whalen and Brina Micheels were named as the first team number one player by the CVAC coaches this season.

Whalen was followed by Peru’s Kyle Gormann and PHS’s Aidan Vogl on the first team, while Micheels was joined by a duo of Lake Placid players in Sonja Toishi and Laurel Miller on the first team.

Second team players included Alex Rine (Peru), Nick Nowiosielski (PHS) and Blake Roy (Lake Placid) for the boys, and Cydney Bond (Peru), Lydia Kalarash (Beekmantown) and Kenna Guynup (Beekmantown) for the girls.

In doubles, the Peru duo of Jared Posada and Seth Schaefer earned top honors, with the PHS duo of Eusung Choe and Conner Cota completing the list. Second team doubles included Ben Keever and Ryan Coursen (PHS) and the duo of Garrett Lemza and LJ Nuzzo.

In girl’s doubles, the duo of Rylee Fesette and Emma Beach of Beekmantown took top honors, with temmates Alison Trudo and Sierra Gowette also making the first team. Elizabeth Roberts and Rylee Pissoneault (NCCS) along with the team of Hannah Peroza and Kayla Myers (Saranac) earned second team honors.