Wildcats hope to carry momentum to postseason

× Schroon Lake’s Emily Maisonville drives the ball to the basket against Saranac Lake earlier this season. Maisonville is one of three captains on coach Dave Williams girl’s varsity basketball team. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SCHROON — It has been a great year to be a Wildcat.

The Schroon Lake varsity boys and girls basketball programs are both perched atop the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Southern Division standings, as the boy’s program boasts an 11-1 overall record with their lone blemish coming in a inter-division game against Class C Seton Catholic.

While the boys program has been near the top of the standings over the past few years, the Lady Wildcats are seeing a resurgence in basketball thanks to a mix of young, talented players and veteran leadership. The girls currently hold a one-half game lead over MVAC returning foe Bolton, each having defeated each other on their respective home courts, entering the week with an 8-1 league record and 9-3 overall mark.

“We are feeling great about the positive attitude our players have and the improvement as individuals and as a team,” said coach David Williams, in his second year as the varsity coach. “We are working on getting better and developing all members. We are having fun. The long term for the team is to enjoy playing basketball as a team and improve our skills every day.”

One of the keys to the turn-around, Williams believes, has been the ability to stay positive not only for him with the players, but the players with each other.

“The girls are enjoying working on improving and being together,” he said. “This group encourages each other and is able to overcome difficulties.”

Williams also said he has had valuable leadership out of his captains this season: Alora Bearor, Emily Maisonville, and Corrine Pelkey, with Pelkey being the lone senior on the team.

“As we entered the sectionals, we want to compete hard and keep focused on our team basketball,” said Williams, as the regular season winds to a conclusion over the next two weeks. “A successful playoff run is where we play at our level and beyond working as a complete team.”

The Wildcats can control their destiny for sectional seeding by winning out in league and scoring inter-divisional wins against Willsboro (Feb. 3) and Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (Feb. 13), a team Bolton was defeated by. Both games are on the road.

Along with the Lady Griffins, Bolton also dropped an inter-divisional game against Keene, who is tied for first in the Northern Division with the Griffins.

Williams also said he is always impressed with how the smaller Class D teams find their way into the mix with the larger schools in the area.

“I really appreciate the efforts of the small schools in our league,” he said. “All of the south and some of the north teams in the MVAC have schools with a total population of less than 250 students K-12. We are competing against other D schools that are twice or more than three times our size. Also, many of our students are involved in several activities at school: they play basketball, sing, have a leading part in the play, play two other sports, play an instrument, are in school government and maintain excellent grades. The small schools have to work very hard to maintain a competitive team over the years with challenging numbers. I am amazed of the previous and current success of these schools in girls basketball. Keene Central School and Indian Lake/ Long Lake are prime examples.”

Lee Silvernail, Schroon Lake AD and boys varsity coach, said the change in the girl’s program is noticeable.

“I have seen these girls compete a lot harder in practice,” he said. “They are dedicated during practice and much more focused this year. This intensity in practice has carried over to the games, where they are playing a more confident style of basketball and taking care of the ball much better then they have in the past. It is exciting to see the girls having fun and winning games. I have been impressed with their composure late in close games. I think they have definitely surprised some of the teams in our league and are one of the stronger and more complete teams. I look forward to watching their sectional run.”

Silvernail added he felt Williams has brought a positive attitude to the sidelines.

“Dave has done a good job expecting more from them and pushing them,” he said. “He has changed the culture of the team and has the girls playing with a lot more confidence. He also has a group of assistants that supplement what Dave is trying to implement and each bring something to the team.”

× Branden Hall (right) has been leading the Wildcats from the point throughout the 2016-17 season. Coach Lee Silvernail said Hall has done a lot to help the team while sacrificing scoring from previous years. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Boys on verge

The Wildcat varsity boy’s basketball team was set to claim their division title with a win Tuesday against Crown Point, with a loss putting the teams in a tie for the top position.

“Honestly, I think it goes all the way back to summer league when we were getting beat on a consistent basis by teams in our league,” Silvernail said. “We weren’t used to being in that position repeatedly and that took some getting used to. During the summer we were not playing very good basketball and I think the pressure, or the perception, was that we were not going to be one of the better teams. It felt like there were a handful of teams that could beat us on any given night. I think summer league opened our eyes to the fact that we had a lot of work to do and that we needed to play a better style of basketball if we are going to compete with these other schools in our league.”

Silvernail said the biggest thing was to get the kids believing in the process.

“I felt all along that we had the pieces to compete in the Division, but that we needed to come together and play an unselfish style of basketball,” he said. “Much of our success can be attributed to the fact that we have been able to play this better style of basketball. This has been one of the most balanced scoring basketball teams that I have had over the past handful of seasons, with five different players leading our team in scoring.”

One thing everyone in the MVAC knew about the Wildcats coming into the season was they were going to have to stop the outside-in scoring duo of Branden Hall and Jordan DeZalia, and Silvernail said the two have grown in their roles.

“Branden has done a great job of distributing the basketball this year,” Silvernail said. “His scoring average may be down a little from past seasons, but his assist totals are way up. He commands attention on defense and has done a great job of putting our other players in good positions to score the ball. Our unselfish style of play started with the player who has the ball in his hand the most, and he has done a great job this year.

“Jordan has been commanding the ball much more in the post this year and his scoring totals are up because of this,” Silvernail continued. “He is big and strong, so when we can get him the ball down low he is hard to stop. I don’t think we get him the ball as much as we should and this is something that we have been working on.”

Around the duo has been a core of younger players who are trying to make their mark to help the team.

“Micha and Andrew are great team players who have been hitting shots,” Silvernail said. “They have been the beneficiary of some great passes from Branden. We are at our best when those two are hitting shots from the outside and being aggressive. Gabe has been our unsung hero on defense this year. He loves to get after it defensively and never gets tired. Cole has given me some great minutes off the bench at the center position. I have had to go to him in some close games and he has been able to deliver for us.”

As the postseason approaches, Silvernail knows his team will have to be ready to battle on the physical end with the teams from the north, including Moriah, the third-ranked team in the state.

“We are lucky to have such a good team in our area and games like this can help to see how we stack up against one of the better teams in the state,” he said. “We need to play more physical, especially underneath the basket on defense. We are outsized at most positions on the court. If we want to be successful and win those close games we have to do a better job of keeping opposing offensive players away from the basket and also do a better job boxing out. It’s just a mindset that we have to develop as it takes more heart and determination than skill to box out and be physical on defense.”

Once they get to sectional play, Silvernail said the team will still take it one game at a time.

“It starts with winning our first game and builds from there,” he said. “The only thing I have asked of my players is to play hard, regardless of the situation For me, at the end of the game, win or lose, did we play our best game. I want to feel like my guys left everything out there and that we gave our team the best chance to win based on our play. However far we go this year, the success of the season is something I feel is performance based. We could lose a game by 1 point and have played poorly and should have won the game versus losing to a team by 10 having given our best performance. I can live with the latter.”

MVAC South standings

Boys — as of Jan. 30

Team MVAC W-L Overall

Schroon Lake 8-1 11-1

Crown Point 8-2 10-4

Wells 2-3 3-6*

Johnsburg 3-7 3-9

Minerva/Newcomb 2-5 2-3*

Bolton 0-5 0-6*

Indian Lk/Long Lk 0-6 0-7*

Girls — as of Jan. 30

Team MVAC W-L Overall

Schroon Lake 8-2 9-3

Bolton 7-3 9-6

Crown Point 7-4 7-4*

Johnsburg 6-4 6-7*

Wells 2-8 2-8

Indian Lk/Long Lk 0-6 0-7*

Minerva/Newcomb 0-11 0-11

* - record not fully reported