Wildcats sweep rivalry series against Panthers

SCHROON | It was a sweep for the Schroon Lake boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams this week as they took on MVAC Division II rival Crown Point to close out the month of January.

BOY'S RALLY

In the Jan. 30 opener of the series, the Wildcats rallied in the second half on both sides of the ball, allowing only 10 points to the Panthers while scoring 27 to earn a 48-35 victory.

“We switched defenses late in the second quarter and went to a zone which was really effective in disrupting their rhythm offensively,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “In the first quarter, we were getting a lot of good looks but the shots weren’t falling our way. Shots started to fall and we made a nice run to cut into their lead going into halftime and rode that momentum in the second half. We were down 14 with 2:20 left to play in the second and were finally able to get some shots to fall and cut their lead to four at halftime with a three-pointer by Andrew at the buzzer.”

Andrew Pelkey led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Collin Bresnahan scored 13 and Cian Bresnahan added 8.

“They have been solid additions to our program,” Silvernail said about the Bresnahans. “They are two very coachable hard-working kids and have been very accepting of their role on the team. In this game we talked about moving the ball more to find the open guys, they had a lot of attention on Andrew and this led to some easy baskets for the Bresnahan brothers.”

Micha Stout scored 6 points, while Jordan DeZalia had 5.

For the Panthers, Jake LaDeau scored 15 points to lead all scorers, while Reese Celotti added 6.

Silvernail said the team will focus on defensive intensity as they play their final two games of the regular season.

“We are at our best when we can control the tempo with our defense and keeps teams under 45 points,” he said. “It is important because from the start of sectionals we are going to see nothing but quality teams. The league is deep with quality teams this year.”