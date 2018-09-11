Williams bookends scoring in PHS win over AVCS

× Plattsburgh High’s Tyler Phillips tries to get through the tackle of AuSable Valley’s Trevor Wilkinson as Garret Pray closes in. The Hornets scored a 14-6 win over the Patriots Sept. 7. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | Lestyn Williams scored with less than four minutes gone by in the first and less that four minutes remaining in the fourth as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 14-6 win over the AuSable Valley Patriots Sept. 7.

“I would have to give the credit to my linemen,” Williams said after the game. “They opened the holes for me to get the scores We learned our lesson and now we have to focus.”

Williams finished with his two touchdowns and 156 rushing yards, over half of his team’s 239 total offensive yardage.

The Patriots were able to contain the Hornets offense through much of the night, turning a Luis Perez interception into points early in the third quarter as the Patriot hauled in a pass from Evan Snow for a 63-year score.

“Ross Douglas gave us fits the whole game,” said PHS coach Patrick Keleher after the game. “He was a pretty tough defensive lineman and found his way into the backfield a lot. I tip my hat to Ed (McCallister) and the Patriots.”

“These kids did not quit and that is something we focus on is the one thing we can control is how hard we work,” McCallister said. “On the scoring play, I just told Evan to drop back and take a shot. It worked out.”

After the Patriots touchdown and missed extra point, the score remained 7-6 until the fourth quarter, with the teams exchanging possession throughout.

AuSable got the ball midway through the fourth quarter and, after converting a first down, Snow was sacked by Hornet Alex Brown, who the applied pressure on an incompletion before blocking a fourth down punt which found its way into the arms of Zachary Bieber.

“I was able to get through because of a slip and get a good chance at the quarterback,” Brown said. “On the punt, the blocker was on me until the very last second but I was able to get my hand up and get the block.”

“We were on a punt safe so I was in coverage, but I saw the punt get blocked and was able to get possession,” said Bieber. The Hornet also recorded an interception on the final defensive play of the game to seal the win.

“We took control of the game at that point,” Keleher said. “I thought the defense did a decent job all night and we were pretty good against the run. The offense is where we struggled, but I think the momentum from the sack and the blocked punt carried us to the score.”

Snow finished with 120 passing yards, with 90 of those yards going to Perez.

The Hornets, who start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2002, will now face Peru (2-0) at home Friday, Sept. 14.

“We got a monkey off our back beating them last year in the regular season and then were part of a great sectional title game,” Keleher said. “I know we will be excited and ready for this game.”

The Patriots (0-2) will travel to Saranac Lake to take on the Red Storm (0-2) Sept. 15.

“You want to win every game, but these next two a the big games for us because they decide sectional seeding in Class C,” McCallister said.