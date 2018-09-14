Willsboro draws with Wells in Division III

× Expand Willsboro’s Kaili Bourdeau jumps around a Wells defender to get to the ball during the Warriors 2-2 draw against the Indians Sept. 13. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WILLSBORO | The Lady Warriors of Willsboro were unable to come away with three points against Wells Sept. 13, who scored the equalizer 1:30 after the Warriors had taken a one goal lead.

Desiree Cassavaugh scored twice for the Warriors in the second half, including a go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute before Wells responded in the 73rd for a 2-2 tie. Margaret Frechette made nine saves for the Warriors.

In Crown Point, the Lady Panthers pulled out to a lead in the division with a 6-1 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake, as Hannah Palmer, Swade Potter and Shawna McIntosh each scored two goals and assisted on a goal each.

The defending Division III champions Johnsburg scored a 2-1 overtime win against Keene as Jennie Allen scored in regulation and Shae Riedinger scored in overtime for the Jaguars, with Charlize Bernard turning away five shots. Lura Johnson scored the lone goal for the Beavers, with Sophia Johnson making four saves,

Beekmantown was able to avenge a loss against Plattsburgh High from the start of the season with a 2-0 win over the Hornets in Division I play. Avery Durgan and Ciara Regan scored for the Eagles, as Bailey Carter made two saves. Delaney McCormick made five saves for the Hornets.

Grace and Kylee Clark scored for the Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm as they defeated the AuSable Valley Patriots, with Mecalyn Sousa made 15 saves for the shutout. Koree Stillwell made eight saves for the Patriots.

Saranac scored a 6-0 win over Peru in the other Division I game.

Moriah kept their Division II season record perfect with a 4-1 win over Seton Catholic with Juliette Baker and Maddie Olcott each scoring twice and Samantha Hayes making three saves. Sydney Falb scored the lone goal for the Knights.

Northern Adirondack got two early goals from Maddy Segiun and held on for a 2-1 win over Ticonderoga, as Anna Whitman connected on a direct kick goal for the Sentinels. Aiden Lambert made nine saves for the Bobcats, with Aubrey Smith making 15 for the Sentinels.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins scored their first result of the year with a 1-1 draw against Lake Placid with Rachel Storey scoring for the Griffins and Madalyn Fuller making 20 saves to help bolster the Griffin defense. Natalie Tavares scored for the Blue Bombers, with Brooke Paries making two saves.

VOLLEYBALL

After a tough first set, the Beekmantown Eagles scored three straight set wins for a 3-1 win over Saranac Sept. 13. Alexys Hawks and Lizzie Hynes ran the offense with 16 and 13 assists, respectively, while Hynes added 10 kills and Jenna Begor had 19 digs defensively. Abigail Duquette had 13 assists for the Chiefs, while Madison Dubray had 12 digs, Stephanie Moulton six aces and Maddy Hoeth had six kills.

Sydney Andronica had 17 digs to keep points alive for Saranac Lake and scored seven aces from the service line as the Red Storm scored a 3-0 win over Tri-Lakes rival Lake Placid, with Marissa Gibbs adding six kills and eight digs and Danielle Gonyea adding six kills. Karis Hudson had three kills and seven assists for the Blue Bombers, while Barrett Smith had eight digs and Grace Crawford had four kills.

Meaghan Therrien was a star at the net for AuSable Valley recording eight kills in the Patriots 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack, with Leah Shay adding five kills and six digs. Madison Brunell had 11 digs for the Bobcats, while Cora Barnaby had six digs, four kills and three blocks.